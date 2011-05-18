From Cairo to the New World

Best-selling author Lucette Lagnado will be the featured speaker at the Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogues on May 27 at 7 p.m. Ms. Lagnado will talk about her compelling and touching memoir, “The Man in the White Sharkskin Suit: My Family’s Exodus From Old Cairo to the New World,” published in 2007 by Ecco/HarperCollins.

Ms. Lagnado’s father Leon is the man in the sharkskin suit, a well-to-do businessman and man-about-town, who was forced to leave Cairo in the early 1960s, taking with him only the $200 allowed by law to support his family of six in exile.

In a New York Times “Books of the Times” review, Michiko Kakutani praises the author’s “crystalline yet melodious prose” and her ability to “conjure a vanished world with elegiac ardor and uncommon grace” — calculating the “emotional costs of exile.”

Ms. Lagnado, a resident of New York City and Sag Harbor, is an investigative reporter for the Wall Street Journal and the winner of numerous awards, including the $100,000 Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature. She is a three-time winner of the Newswomen’s Club of New York Front Page award.