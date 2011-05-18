Editorials

North Ferry rates

There’s no getting around it. Most of us are getting squeezed like never before in our lifetimes by soaring costs and stagnating or shrinking incomes. Individuals have to cut back and work harder than ever to make ends meet. That goes for most companies too, North Ferry included.

Company officials announced Monday they would ask the County Legislature for an overall increase in revenues of 7.8 percent, based on rate hikes ranging from a low of 8.3 percent for resident same-day round trips to a high of 18.2 percent for 5-day resident commuter passes; no more 6-day books would be sold.

Non-residents would face increases of 11.1 percent one way and 15.4 percent round trip.

Based on the proposed rate increases and anticipated volume, North Ferry expects non-resident one-way and round-trip auto fares to yield most of the $410,000 increase in revenues it seeks above last year’s income of $5.53 million. The rest would be paid by residents, the drivers of trucks over 22 feet, modified vans and trucks, bicyclists and pedestrians.

North Ferry hasn’t raised its rates for vehicles since 2004, when ridership was climbing but it needed money to continue upgrading its fleet. The situation has changed dramatically. Traffic is way down from its peak in 2007, when the company collected $354,000 more in revenues than it did in 2010. And even as revenues slump, fuel costs have soared and the cost of health insurance continues to spiral out of control, as all of us know all too well.

North Ferry is a far better run, more efficient, more responsive and responsible company than it ever was in the bad old days. Its management and crew have done a great job over the past decade offering an efficient, reliable service. Its need for additional revenue is not the result of bad business practices or poor planning.

There may be some wiggle room in the company’s proposed rate hike. That 18.2 hike for 5-day resident commuter passes seems a bit out of line. But overall, the proposal makes sense.

What about us consumers? We are being crushed by endless price hikes even as we struggle to make a living. We can’t go to the county and ask for a raise. The buck stops with us. How can the economy ever recover if we can’t keep up?

May days

May is the cruelest month, not April.

Around here, we expect April to be raw. City radio stations report balmy days with temperatures hitting the low 70s while here maybe the mercury makes it out of the 40s. So it goes when you live close to the water.

Then comes May and, fools that we are, we begin to count on spring. Every once in a while, a heavenly parade of warm, sunny days does come in May. But these days have been, mostly, wet and raw, usually cloudy, and a little better than April only because the lows don’t hit the 30s. But what good is that?