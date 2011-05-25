Editorial: Thanks, Shelter Island Fire Department

Along with technical and personnel transitions that have made getting out the paper even more of a challenge lately, the Reporter office on Tuesday went black with a power failure that took all day to fix.

Who handles crises and rescues better than the Shelter Island Fire Department, which set us up in the firehouse with Internet service, tables and electricity, as well as fruit salad and homemade coffee cake.

Thank you, John D’Amato and Art Bloom and everyone from the department who made us feel at home across the street.