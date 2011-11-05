Editorial: School choices

There’s a lot on the ballot for Shelter Island School District voters to consider but their choices are straightforward. They will go to the school gym on Tuesday, May 17 to consider four ballot propositions as well as three vacancies on the School Board.

Proposition one calls for a vote to approve or reject the board’s proposed $9,640,614 budget for 2011-12; proposition two is a bond issue of up to $2.237 million to pay for repairs to the aging school building; proposition three is a bond issue of up to $600,000 to install a new generator in the school so it can properly function as a shelter in times of emergency; and proposition four calls for voters to approve the creation of a capital reserve fund to support Project FIT, the town-school exercise facility.

Voters should vote “yes” on all four proposals.

The budget is a carefully, even painfully prepared vision of the district’s needs in the context of these tough economic times. The board has made hard and controversial choices that maintain vital programs yet limit the projected rise in the tax levy to 1.45 percent. This proposal is only about $28,000 more than the state-mandated contingency budget that could eventually take effect if voters reject the board’s budget.

On proposition two, the school building needs work and proper maintenance is a must. There’s no way around the financial commitment that requires.

On proposition three, the Island needs an emergency shelter that can function when power fails. The school is the only good choice but its generator is an antique that must be replaced.

On proposition four, the district needs the flexibility of a capital reserve for Project FIT. Supported by membership fees, it would come at no extra cost to the taxpayers. There is no downside here.

Voters on Tuesday also will address three pending vacancies on the seven-member School Board. The capable Rebecca Mundy is not seeking re-election, nor is the equally dedicated Ken Lewis. The three-year term of Linda Eklund is expiring. She and Elizabeth Melichar-Lechmanski are the only people who filed nominating petitions this spring to be candidates. Without any competition, they are assured of election unless there are write-in surprises, which might be how the third vacancy is filled.

It’s worrisome when there’s no contest for elected positions. Is it because of apathy in this case? On Shelter Island, probably not. Most likely, many residents approve of this board’s work. They also know that public service is thankless, especially these days. Ms. Melichar-Lechmanski is an educator who can bring new insights to the board. Bravo to her for running, and bravos are in order, too, for Ms. Eklund’s willingness to stay with the job. Without people like her who will make the tough decisions, and take the heat, where would Shelter Island or any community be?