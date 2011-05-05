Editorial: Neighborhood gem

Sylvester Manor is so much a part of the scenery on Shelter Island that some people either take it for granted or don’t even notice the gem in their midst.

In what other American town does the core acreage of a 17th-century plantation survive intact, complete with its “new” manor house — built in the 18th century to replace the one that burned down? Where else in this country have 243 acres of fields, woods, and gardens remained in the hands of the same family for 15 generations?

There are some family farms on eastern Long Island and elsewhere that date back centuries. But how many were a working plantation in the days of the triangle trade, in which slaves, rum, raw materials and manufacturers were transported between Africa, the Americas and Europe?

One of the few comparable sites lies a few miles east of Shelter Island. Gardiners Island is another treasure that has been in the same family since the 17th century. Completely intact, never subdivided, Gardiners is a private preserve for the current owners and their guests. Will it be preserved as an environmental and unique historic treasure? No one can be sure.

Thanks to Eben Ostby, who inherited Sylvester Manor from his Uncle Andrew Fiske, Shelter Islanders need not worry that their treasure will be cut up and lost. Mr. Ostby has set up a non-profit organization, the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, to maintain the property as an educational preserve that celebrates agriculture and locally grown food.

Helping his mission are the Town of Shelter Island and Suffolk County, which have agreed to buy the development rights to more than 85 acres of the manor’s fields. Not only will that save them from development, it will provide money for the manor’s endowment. The town and county both deserve high praise for their commitment.

For many years, Islanders saw Sylvester Manor as Andrew and Alice Fiske’s home. Some were lucky enough to visit and take a tour of Alice’s garden. Aware of the history under her feet, she welcomed University of Massachusetts archeologists to the property and let them dig. Under Mr. Ostby, the manor maintains its relationship with the university. Also, he has donated a trove of manor documents dating back centuries to New York University’s Fales Library for study and safekeeping.

Agriculture and the food are the focus of Sylvester Manor and that’s as it should be for now. It’s also an historic landmark that could tell the story of early American trading history, perhaps more vividly than any other site in North America. Here’s to Sylvester Manor’s preservation — not only a working farm but as a living remnant of America’s first commercial links to the world.