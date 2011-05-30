Crowd cheers on paraders despite rain

There were umbrellas and slickers everywhere but the rain failed to dampen the spirit of the Shelter Island Memorial Day Parade on Monday. The participants included the Shelter Island American Legion and its auxiliary, the Heights and Center fire departments and their auxiliary, the school band, the DAR, the Red Cross ambulance corps, Scouting groups, and all the other regulars. The route was lined with the usual crowd of happy onlookers, despite the weather.