Congressman Bishop statement on death of Bin Laden

The death of Osama Bin Laden is an important victory in the war on terror and a triumph for justice. It proves that terrorists will find no safe haven, even in the remotest corners of the globe.

The highly skilled and dedicated men and women of America’s armed forces and intelligence community deserve our special thanks for the outcome of this bold and successful mission, and they have once again earned our continuing gratitude for their valor and service.

Nearly ten years after the attacks of September 11th, 2001, the leader of al-Qaeda is dead, and the mastermind of the attacks faces trial for his crimes.

As we mark this momentous day, I hope all Americans will take a moment to remember the lives lost as a result of Osama bin Laden’s evil, including the thousands of U.S. troops and those of our other allies who lost their own lives in the struggle to bring him to justice.