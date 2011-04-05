Centennial celebrations at OLOI

Observance of the Centennial Jubilee of Our Lady of the Isle parish (1911-2011) continues this month with three events, which began with the May Crowning in the Grotto last Sunday, May 1. The month of May is devoted to the Blessed Mother Mary and the young people of the parish participated in this event, which was held following the 9:30 a.m. Family Mass officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

On Saturday 14, the Jubilee class of candidates will be confirmed with the Most Reverend William Murphy, Bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Center, administering the sacrament of confirmation.

And towards the end of the month — May 20 to 22 — the church will welcome members of Army 10th Mountain Division with whom Lt. Joey Theinert served in Afghanistan. The Shelter Islander was killed in action there almost a year ago. The men and their families will visit the church as well as Joey’s gravesite at Our Lady of the Isle cemetery.

January 2011 marked the inauguration of a six-month series of service-related observances of the Centennial Jubilee.