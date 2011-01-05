Building and restoration at Classic Boat Society





If you’d like to learn how the experts construct a wooden boat, or you’re just a fan of classic boats, check out the East End Classic Boat Society’s (EECBS) Spring Open House this Saturday, April 30 in Amagansett. The event runs from noon until 3 p.m. at the Community Boat Shop at 301 Bluff Road, behind the Marine Museum. Admission is free.





Volunteer members of the society will show how they are building a Sunshine tender, a classic wooden rowboat that is 10 feet, 6 inches in length. Raffle tickets for the Sunshine tender and a trailer are on sale to benefit EECBS, a non-profit organization. The raffle drawing will take place later this year.

Visitors can observe and speak with volunteer members who are restoring a Beetle Cat, a 12-foot gaff-rigged sailboat. The builder of a wood kayak will also be on hand to explain how you can build your own. Other classic sail and rowboats will be on display.

The EECBS is dedicated to sustaining the skills and traditions of small wooden boat building and restoration. The EECBS conducts programs on small boat design, building and restoration at the Community Boat Shop; there are lessons in navigation, lofting, sailor arts, boat repair and maintenance.

The Community Boat Shop is open year-round Wednesday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is handicap accessible.