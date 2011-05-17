Budget, propositions pass; Alfred Brigham tops write-in vote

Shelter Island voters gave the school district a sweep at the polls on Tuesday, approving by wide margins the 2011-12 school district budget, a proposal to borrow up to $2.237 million for building repairs, and a proposal to borrow up to $600,000 for an emergency generator.

They also granted permission for the district to set up a reserve fund to operate Project FIT, the public gym facility at the school.

Voters elected Liz Melichar-Lechmanski to the School Board with 361 votes, reelected board member Linda Eklund with 306 votes, and filled a third open seat with 44 write-in votes for Alfred Brigham. Ken Lewis, an incumbent who had not sought reelection, was the runner-up in the write-in balloting with 41 votes.

The board elections were never in much doubt because three terms were ending but only two people filed petitions to be on the ballot: newcomer to the board Ms. Melichar-Lechmanski and one incumbent, Ms. Eklund. The only question was whether or not someone could mount an effective write-in effort. Mr. Brigham appeared to have succeeded Tuesday night.

A Shelter Island school graduate, Mr. Brigham is a teacher in Hampton Bays; his brother Walter is a teacher in the Shelter Island school. Mr. Brigham and his wife Rachel Reylek have three children and she is also a teacher in the school district.

There seemed to be little controversy over the proposed budget or the other propositions on the ballot.

The budget passed easily, with 383 yes votes to 132 against.

The bond for repairs received 341 yes votes to 170 no votes. The generator bond had 326 in favor and 184 against and the reserve fund for Project FIT was carried 366 to 144.

A total of 515 votes were cast, with 44 absentee ballots. The write-in votes were a record for Shelter Island, according to officials at the school Tuesday night.