Bowling: Meet the champs

The Black and White Bowling Dinner at the Pridwin Hotel on May 13 celebrated the end of the season for the Men’s and Ladies’ leagues. Ginny Gibbs and Hans Schmid handed out individual and team awards and recognized the champions in each league.

The Fabulous Five took top honors in the Ladies League. From the left: Captain Betty Kontje, Essie Simovich, Donna Clark, Jackie Brewer and Audrey Marshall.

The Holy Rollers won the men’s playoffs. From the left, Adam Hashagen, John Wilutis, Mike Mitchell, Ian Weslek and Harry Brigham. (Captain Chris Parsons missed the photo op.)

Cara Loriz, former Reporter editor, recognized Hans Schmid and Fay (the Phantom) Walker for their weekly bowling columns and updates during the long bowling season.