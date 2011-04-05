Baseball: Greenport shatters Indians’ win streak

The Greenport Porters ended the Indians’ undefeated streak Monday afternoon with a 7-6 victory, bringing the Islanders’ record to 8-1. The Indians’ biggest problem, Coach Peter Miedema explained, were repeated errors. “A lot of walks, a lot of errors, things like defensive miscues — those things really cost us,” he said.

Andrew BeltCappellino pitched the first three innings and his brother Matt BeltCappellino pitched the last four.

For most of the season, the Indians have executed plays in the field like clockwork. But in the past few games, there have been a few more errors than usual.

Coach Miedema’s comments after their April 26 victory were oddly prescient. He was describing the increase in errors in that game, which came after a week off from baseball over the spring break: “You could tell we had a week off, we were definitely rusty. We beat teams that we should have beaten, but next week we’re going to play a better team, and then we’re going to play a better team after that. And those mental errors could be the difference.”

Most of their wins have been blowouts, he said, but “you can’t make mental errors in a close game.” This week, the Indians learned that the hard way.

TED HILLS



