Ballot issue: building renovation bond Voters to decide on $2.237 million in school renovations

Voters will head to the polls on May 17 to decide a range of school district issues: the proposed 2011-12 budget, bond propositions to fund building renovations and a new emergency power generator, and whether or not to create a capital reserve fund for Project FIT. There are also three school board positions to fill.

The Reporter began with last week’s issue to review each choice that voters are facing in the weeks before the balloting. This week, the topic is the building improvements bond proposition, “Proposition 2” on the ballot.

A “yes” vote on the building renovations bond will allow the Shelter Island School District to borrow up to $2.237 million through the sale of 20-year bonds in order to pay for building renovations. School Business Leader Sam Schneider described the renovations as “health and safety” items.

Repaying the bond would cost the district an estimated $3,592,600, or an average of $179,630 a year for 20 years starting with the 2012-2013 school year. District officials expect to finish paying back the bond during the 2031-2032 school year.

The actual costs incurred by the repairs may be less than the bond amount, according to Mr. Schneider.

With the current assessment of Shelter Island’s tax base, the debt service for the bond would require a tax rate of approximately $0.59 per $1,000 of assessed property value for one year of repayment, according to Town Assessor Al Hammond. A property valued at $500,000 would pay approximately $29.45 for the first of the 20 years that the district would spend paying back the bond, though that figure would likely change, as assessments will change for the 2012 tax year, Mr. Hammond said.

Planned renovations include $425,000 in fixes to the exterior of the building, including cracks in the brick, mortar, keystones and parapets, some of which pose structural concerns, Mr. wSchneider said during his school budget workshop presentation on March 21. Water has frozen inside the cracks over the years and worsened the problems.

Other items include $275,000 to replace the school’s 40-year-old water tank, which is no longer reliable, according to Maintenance Chief Mike Dunning. “Better to replace now than in an emergency basis, when there’s a good chance we’d have to shut down school for a while,” he said during a March 14 budget workshop.

These projects could not all be completed in one summer and would be spread out over the next three to five years, Mr. Schneider said.

The vote will be on May 17 from 12 to 9 p.m. in the gym. An absentee ballot application is available on the school website at shelterisland.k12.ny.us under the “Board of Education” tab.

The items that the capital improvement bond would pay for include:

• $550,000 to overhaul the school’s heating, ventilation and air condition system;

• $400,000 to fix exterior portions of the building ($225,000 to fix exterior windows and their load-bearing lintels, $175,000 to fix exterior walls and $25,000 to fix parapets);

• $275,000 to replace the school’s water tank;

• $225,000 for electrical rewiring;

• $100,000 to fix elementary school bathrooms, which need updated plumbing fixtures. Also, their tile glazing is made with lead, which needs to be abated professionally;

• $85,000 to replace elementary school carpeting, which needs professional asbestos abatement;

• $80,000 to replace doors and windows with fire-safe doors and windows;

• $45,000 to replace the very old gas system that services cooking in the cafeteria;

• $7,000 to lower fire alarm levers to within reach of someone in a wheelchair and small children, in accordance with state standards;

• $445,000 in contingencies and fees.