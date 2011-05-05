Back When: May 5, 2011
50 YEARS AGO
Arbor Day observance
Nancy Sanwald, fourth grade, recited Joyce Kilmer’s “Trees,” at [the] Arbor Day ceremony last Friday morning. Kindergarteners … planted a spruce tree on the school grounds. • MAY 6, 1961
25 YEARS AGO
Firemen battle South Fork blaze
The East End was hit by major brush fires on Friday, May 2, and both Shelter Island Fire Departments responded to calls for mutual aid on the South Fork. The last off-Island mutual aid response was to battle a major Quogue brush fire more than 20 years ago. • MAY 8, 1986
10 YEARS AGO
Clark is strong in college regatta
Shelter Islander Amanda Clark, a freshman at Connecticut College in New London, recently helped her school win the right to compete for the women’s title in the Intercollegiate Sailing Association National Championship later this month in Cambridge, Massachusetts. • MAY 3, 2001