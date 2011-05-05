Back When: May 5, 2011

50 YEARS AGO

Arbor Day observance

Nancy Sanwald, fourth grade, recited Joyce Kilmer’s “Trees,” at [the] Arbor Day ceremony last Friday morning. Kindergarteners … planted a spruce tree on the school grounds. • MAY 6, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Firemen battle South Fork blaze

The East End was hit by major brush fires on Friday, May 2, and both Shelter Island Fire Departments responded to calls for mutual aid on the South Fork. The last off-Island mutual aid response was to battle a major Quogue brush fire more than 20 years ago. • MAY 8, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Clark is strong in college regatta

Shelter Islander Amanda Clark, a freshman at Connecticut College in New London, recently helped her school win the right to compete for the women’s title in the Intercollegiate Sailing Association National Championship later this month in Cambridge, Massachusetts. • MAY 3, 2001