Back When: May 19, 2011

50 YEARS AGO

Clark heads Student Council

Clifford Clark, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Y. Clark, was elected president of the Shelter Island Student Council by his classmates last Wednesday. • MAY 20, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Schonberg to narrate concert

Shelter Island’s own will perform for the Friends of Music in the Presbyterian Church on Sunday, March 25 at 8:15 p.m. Harold Schonberg of Ram Island will narrate a performance [by] Jan DeGaetani West, mezzo-soprano, and Philip West, oboist, of Stearns Point Road. The Wests will be joined by pianist Gilbert Kalish. • MAY 22, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Pols, consumers seek relief from gas prices

There could be at least a temporary end in sight to the high gas prices Suffolk County residents have had to endure in recent months. This will be especially good news to Shelter Island residents and visitors, who have faced the highest of those prices, which have climbed to as much as $2.29 per gallon of premium unleaded at local stations. • MAY 17, 2001