Back When: May 19, 2011
50 YEARS AGO
Clark heads Student Council
Clifford Clark, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Y. Clark, was elected president of the Shelter Island Student Council by his classmates last Wednesday. • MAY 20, 1961
25 YEARS AGO
Schonberg to narrate concert
Shelter Island’s own will perform for the Friends of Music in the Presbyterian Church on Sunday, March 25 at 8:15 p.m. Harold Schonberg of Ram Island will narrate a performance [by] Jan DeGaetani West, mezzo-soprano, and Philip West, oboist, of Stearns Point Road. The Wests will be joined by pianist Gilbert Kalish. • MAY 22, 1986
10 YEARS AGO
Pols, consumers seek relief from gas prices
There could be at least a temporary end in sight to the high gas prices Suffolk County residents have had to endure in recent months. This will be especially good news to Shelter Island residents and visitors, who have faced the highest of those prices, which have climbed to as much as $2.29 per gallon of premium unleaded at local stations. • MAY 17, 2001