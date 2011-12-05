Back When: May 12
50 YEARS AGO
Overheard in Osprey’s Nest
The Chequit Bar opened with little fanfare but plenty of fans last Friday night. It will remain open Friday and Saturday evenings until Decoration Day weekend when an informal house party will herald the opening of the hotel. • MAY 13, 1961
25 YEARS AGO
Islanders invited to ‘Picnic’
The Shelter Island Players will perform William Inge’s “Picnic” in Camp Quinipet’s Wesley Hall on May 30, 31 and June 6, 7 and 8 at 8 p.m. • MAY 15, 1986
10 YEARS AGO
350th committee chooses logo and unifying theme
The first major event of the celebration will be in July, 2001, when sheep kits will go on sale. Just as decorated cows drew together the communities of New York in 2000 and Chicago in 1999, it is planned that the one-dimensional sheep, made of all-weather plywood, will be a unifying theme for the Island. • MAY 10, 2001