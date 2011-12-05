Back When: May 12

50 YEARS AGO

Overheard in Osprey’s Nest

The Chequit Bar opened with little fanfare but plenty of fans last Friday night. It will remain open Friday and Saturday evenings until Decoration Day weekend when an informal house party will herald the opening of the hotel. • MAY 13, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Islanders invited to ‘Picnic’

The Shelter Island Players will perform William Inge’s “Picnic” in Camp Quinipet’s Wesley Hall on May 30, 31 and June 6, 7 and 8 at 8 p.m. • MAY 15, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

350th committee chooses logo and unifying theme

The first major event of the celebration will be in July, 2001, when sheep kits will go on sale. Just as decorated cows drew together the communities of New York in 2000 and Chicago in 1999, it is planned that the one-dimensional sheep, made of all-weather plywood, will be a unifying theme for the Island. • MAY 10, 2001