At the Library: Dead authors just keep on publishing

An interesting trend has been gaining momentum in the publishing world as more best-selling series are continuing on after the demise of their authors. This has proved a profitable strategy for the publishing houses who helped to build these powerful franchises as well as a boon to the readers who were fans of an author’s work.

Just as the last book written by the late crime novelist Robert Parker hit the shelves this month, his publisher announced that his two popular characters would live on with new writers. The Jesse Stone saga will be picked up by Michael Brandman, the producer and screenwriter for the Jesse Stone movies on CBS, while Ace Atkins, author of the Quinn Colson series, will continue the adventures of Spenser, Hawk and Susan.

Parker died last January at the age of 77 after completing his 40th Spenser book, “Sixkill.” As his fans know, Parker took Spenser’s first name to his grave so it will be interesting to see if Atkins follows suit or decides to reveal the Boston detective’s secret.

Shortly after we learned that Spenser would live on came the news that a prequel to Mario Puzo’s “Godfather” would be published next year, although Mr. Puzo died in 1999. According to the New York Times, “The Family Corleone” promises to explain the “unknown history” of how Vito Corleone rose to power in Depression-era New York. It will be written by Ed Falco with the “blessing” of Mr. Puzo’s estate.

If this novel sells a fraction of what the original did, the estate will indeed be blessed. “The Godfather” was first published in 1969 and has sold more than 21 million copies worldwide.

Another franchise that has lived on past the demise of its creator is Robert Ludlum’s Jason Bourne. Beginning with “The Bourne Identity” in 1980, Mr. Ludlum penned three Bourne novels, often referred to as the Bourne Trilogy, before he died in 2001. Eric Van Lustbader then picked up the thread and has written five additional ones, with a sixth slated for release in 2011 and a seventh in 2012.

And last but not least, the tradition of murder and mayhem on the race courses of Great Britain, the province of the late great Dick Francis, is being carried on by his son Felix, who earlier co-authored several of his late father’s best-selling novels.

Even children’s books are not immune to this trend. An authorized sequel to the classic Winnie the Pooh series by A. A. Milne was published in 2009. In “The Return to the Hundred Acre Wood,” author David Benedictus remained remarkably true to the style and characterizations that Milne established in “Winnie-the-Pooh” and “The House at Pooh Corner” as he chronicles Christopher Robin’s reunion with the playmates of his childhood.

This book is a joy for any adult or child who grew up loving the “bear with the little brain.” All of these authors and their works are available either at the Shelter Island Library or through the SCLS catalog.

See you at the library!

NEW FICTION

“Sixkill,” Robert Parker

“All the Time in the World,” E.L. Doctorow

“Caleb’s Crossing,” Geraldine Brooks

“Chasing Fire,” Nora Roberts*

“The Devil’s Light,” Richard North Patterson

“The Informant,” Thomas Perry

“The Love of My Youth,” Mary Gordon

“Save Me,” Lisa Scottoline*

“Sweet Valley Confidential,” Francine Pascal

“Tabloid City,” Pete Hamill

“A Turn in the Road,” Debbie Macomber*

“The Uncoupling,” Meg Wolitzer

“The Year We Left Home,” Jean Thompson

“10th Anniversary,” James Patterson

“Bel-Air Dead,” Stuart Woods*

“Buried Prey,” John Sandford

“Eve,” Iris Johansen*

“I’ll Walk Alone,” Mary Higgins Clark* (also in large print)

“The Illusion of Murder,” Carol McCleary

“Knockdown,” Sarah Graves

“A Lesson in Secrets,” Jacqueline Winspear

“I Don’t Want to Kill You,” Dan Wells

“Field Gray,” Philip Kerr

“One Was a Soldier,” Julia Spencer-Fleming

“The Sixth Man,” David Baldacci*

“Mobbed,” Carol Higgins Clark

“Keep a Little Secret,” Dorothy Garlock (large print)

“Live Wire,” Harlan Coben (large print)

NEW NON-FICTION

“The 17-Day Diet,” Mike Moreno*

“My Father’s Daughter,” Gwyneth Paltrow*

“She Walks in Beauty,” Caroline Kennedy*

“Salad as a Meal,” Patricia Wells

“!861,” Adam Goodheart*

“American Eden,” Wade Graham

“The Best Advice I Ever Got,” Katie Couric*

“Brother, Rivals, Victors,” Jonathan W. Jordan

“Clinton St. Baking Company Cookbook,” DeDe Lahman

“The Complete Guide to Greenhouses & Garden Projects”, Black & Decker

“A Hole at the Bottom of the Sea,” Joel Achenbach

“All My Life,” Susan Lucci

“Bossypants,” Tina Fey*

“Come to the Edge,” Christina Haag

“Ice,” Ice-T

“If You Ask Me,” Betty White

“From This Moment On,” Shania Twain

“Inside Out,” Walter Bernstein (local author)

“Jeannie Out of the Bottle,” Barbara Eden

“The Long Goodbye,” Meghan O’Rourke

“No Regrets,” Carolyn Burke

“Operation Family Secrets,” Frank Calabrese Jr.

* New York Times best seller