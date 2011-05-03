3 taxpayers make pleas to grievance panel

Every year, on the third Tuesday in May, property owners who are not satisfied with their home value assessments have the option of presenting their cases to a group that is completely independent of the Tax Receiver’s Office. Five community members are appointed by the Town Board to the Board of Assessment Review to consider applications from people who say their tax assessments are unfair.

The board heard only three complaints during its four-hour “Grievance Day” vigil in the Town Hall board room, from 10-12 noon and 7 to 9 p.m. Last year, nine people appeared with complaints.

Homeowners also have the option of appealing to a town assessor personally and may file the paperwork in person, via fax or email.

According to Assessment Administration Clerk Susan Klenawicus, a total of 32 grievances had been filed by Tuesday. Town Assessor Al Hammond explained, “When residents receive their tentative assessment in the beginning of May, they then have a few weeks to challenge the assessment if they choose to.” Mr. Hammond said he was always happy to provide a complainant with a personal, informal hearing. “If they have a point, we will change it, if there is a good reason to do so,” he said.

The grievances filed with the Board of Assessment Review on Tuesday will be reviewed. No determinations were made on Tuesday. Last year, of the 43 grievances submitted both to the board and the assessor’s office, 5 resulted in reduced assessments.

The tentative assessment roll is also available on the Town of Shelter Island website.