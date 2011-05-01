1st license for affordable rental

The first person to benefit from the town’s “community housing” rules, which the Town Board adopted almost three years ago, was expected to move into her rental during the week, Community Housing Board Co-Chair Hoot Sherman reported to the Shelter Island Town Board last week.

He said the Housing Board had met on April 25 and approved the first “community housing license” ever issued under Chapter 51 of the zoning code, which was adopted in June 2008. It allows a property owner to rent out dwelling units even when he or she does not reside on the premises, subject to a review by the Community Housing Board. The town code requires those who receive a community housing license to agree to rent at an affordable rate, as determined by a schedule available at the town clerk’s office.

The license will go to Chris and Andrew Devlin for a property on Midway Road that includes a main house and an accessory apartment, according to Housing Board Co-Chair Mary Faith Westervelt. The new tenants are in the three-bedroom house, she said. Although the board approved the license on April 25, it had not yet been formally issued by Tuesday, she added.

Mr. Sherman told the Town Board that the Housing Board had three or four more people on a waiting list for rentals.

Only one application remains pending for a license, Ms. Westervelt said Tuesday, a dwelling owned by Richard Ruscica. She said the Housing Board was eager to receive more applications for licenses and more names for its list of prospective tenants.

The purpose of Chapter 51 is to increase the availability of affordable housing on the Island. It was adopted after months of community debate, including a contentious hearing before the Town Board in June 2008 that showed a deep split in the community over the proposed law. Some accused the volunteer Housing Commission that had drafted the proposal of working on behalf of developers. It was adopted unanimously by the Town Board a few weeks later.

The law establishes eligibility criteria for tenants and properties. It also establishes two legal paths to providing affordable housing: a special license to install apartments within the footprint of an existing house and a floating zone to allow construction of higher density developments committed to affordable use.