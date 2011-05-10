10K bus to spread word of race far and wide, Jitney boosts its sponsorship of the Shelter Island 10K

Runners will travel from across the world to participate in the 32nd annual Shelter Island 10K Run and 5K walk on June 18. If they happen to be travelling from Manhattan, they might catch a ride on Hampton Jitney — and some might find themselves aboard the Jitney’s 10K bus, part of an ongoing effort by Hampton Jitney to promote the race and the charities it supports.

A Hampton Jitney bus, transformed by a stick-on wrapper into a 10K Run billboard, was unveiled April 28 at the Jitney’s headquarters in Southampton.

The bus with its big 10K logo will be hard to miss, rolling up 3rd Avenue, down Lexington, or on the Long Island Expressway or either of Long Island’s forks.

The eye-catching blue and purple design includes the names of the race beneficiaries: East End Hospice, Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch and the Shelter Island Run Community Fund.

The Hampton Jitney this year is upping its sponsorship level, from gold to platinum, which means it now gives more than $5,000. It is currently the only platinum level sponsor, according to Race Coordinator Mary Ellen Adipietro. “We’re fortunate to have such a great sponsor,” she said. “The owners of the Jitney are actually avid runners and love the local charities that are involved in the run.” Geoff and Andrew Lynch are president and vice president of the company.

The Jitney has been considering upping its sponsorship level for a while, according to Carly Shephard, head of marketing at Hampton Jitney. Last year, the company ran special buses that brought runners from Manhattan directly to South Ferry.

The Jitney’s move follows a push by the 10K Committee to boost sponsorship, especially because the cost of running the event keeps going up, Ms. Adipietro said. “The last few years we’ve definitely seen an increase in different sponsors, and as companies grow we’ve been getting new sponsors,” she said. This year the Greenport Brewery signed on as a sponsor, Ms. Adipietro said.