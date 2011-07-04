Who's New: Wyatt D. Simes

Mr. and Mrs. Craig Simes have announced the birth of their son, Wyatt Davis Simes. He arrived on February 9, 2011, weighing 9 pounds, 1 ounce and measuring 21 inches in length. He joins his older brother Luke and sister Megan.

Wyatt’s father, Craig, was a graduate of Shelter Island High School, Class of 1995, and his mother, Sara, are both graduates of Florida State University and are currently working and residing in Roswell, Georgia. The proud grandparents are Bob and Barbara Davis of Lithia, Florida and Jeff and Estelle Simes, former Shelter Islanders, now living in Margate, Florida.