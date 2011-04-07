What's Happening: Week of April 7, 2011

2011 VACATION GUIDE

The TimesReview Newsgroup is soliciting summer and early fall events for listing in the 2011 North Fork & Shelter Island Vacation Guide. Events must be open to the general public and take place between May 26 and October 2; not-for-profit sponsors are given first priority. Email lpeters@timesreview.com or fax a listing to 293-3287. Include a contact name, email and phone number. Listings are free; the deadline for submission is April 22.

MASHOMACK FIRESIDE CHAT

Come to the Manor House on Saturday, April 16 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. for dessert and coffee or tea, and learn about the importance of the preserve’s meadows, grasses and fields. The guest speaker is Polly Weigand of the Long Island Native Grass Initiative (LINGI), who will talk about the group’s efforts to encourage grassland restoration and save the island’s unique seeds. Call the preserve at 749-1001 to make a reservation. The program is free to Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members.

THE RESULTS ARE IN…

The April program in the popular Friday Night Dialogues at the Library series will feature a presentation by Shelter Island’s Communities That Care (CTC) on April 15 at 7 p.m. on the library’s lower level. Marilynn Pysher and other CTC members will report on the results of their recent substance abuse surveys, one distributed to Shelter Island School students and the other to their parents, and will discuss the impact of the study. Admission is free; donations accepted. Refreshments will be served.

MANOR GARDENS & GROUNDS

The gardens and grounds of Sylvester Manor tell stories if you know how to “read” them. The Peconic Land Trust will host a walk through the horticultural history of the manor on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Tour guides are Ray Smith, who has been the family’s consulting arborist for 40 years, and Mac Griswold, who has just completed her book, “Slaves in the Attic, the Sylvester Family and Their Long Island Plantation,” to be published in October.

The cost is $5 per person. Call Peconic Land Trust (283-3195) for a reservation or email events@peconiclandtrust.org. Rain will cancel the program.

ASTRONOMY FOR ALL

Astrophysicist Kevin Manning will present a program for all ages on the size and scale of the universe at the Shelter Island Library on Friday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. — including a slide show, unique video footage, hands-on activities and a powerful hand-crafted telescope set up outside to observe the night sky. The program is free and co-sponsored by the library and the Shelter Island Educational Foundation.

ALL ABOUT DAFFODILS

The Garden Club of Shelter Island’s monthly program will be held on Wednesday, April 13 in St. Mary’s Parish Hall at 12:30 p.m. featuring Lissa Williamson, a National Garden Club judge and a daffodil judge; her topic is “How Your Daffodils Can Steal the Show,” which will help club members and the public with their entries in the Saturday, April 16 Daffodil Show at the Ram’s Head Inn. (See page 22.) Everyone is welcome.

The program follows a board meeting at 9:30 a.m. and a regular business meeting at 11 a.m.

NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK

The Shelter Island Library will celebrate National Library Week, April 10 through 16, in two ways. On Tuesday, April 12 — National Library Workers Day — all fines will be waived for overdue items. And if you have lost your library card, you can get a replacement card without charge at any time during the week.

ACROSS THE MOAT

PRESERVING PLUM ISLAND

The North Fork Audubon Society will present a program about Plum Island at the Peconic Landing Community Center on Brecknock Road in Greenport on Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Participants will learn about the natural history of the island — a stopover site and breeding ground for migratory birds, seals and other species — and the efforts of environmental groups to preserve it from private development. Call 917-623-5373 for more information.

‘JUST FOR JAPAN’ BENEFIT

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will host a night-of-bands benefit, “Just for Japan,” on Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $40 and all proceeds will be distributed by the American Red Cross and Save the Children to help the victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Japan. The bands scheduled to play include Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks, the Who Dat Loungers, Caroline Doctorow & the Steamrollers, Cassandra House, the Aqua Girls and the Nancy Atlas Project.

AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

The Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor continues its series with a Hitchcock weekend on Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, with performances at 8 p.m. “The Man Who Knew Too Much” is Friday’s pick, starring James Stewart and Doris Day. On Saturday, “Spellbound” with Ingrid Bergman and Gregory Peck will be shown. Tickets are $5 each at the door.

TEMPLE HOSTS SECOND SEDER

Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor will hold its annual communal Seder at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, the second night of Passover. A complete Seder service, traditional songs and a kosher-for-Passover dinner will be offered. Seders on the first and second nights begin the eight-day festival of Passover, commemorating the deliverance of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt.

Members of the community are invited to attend. The cost is $55 per person for members, $65 for non-members, $35 for teens and $18 for children ages 4 to 12. Reservations will be accepted until April 12, space permitting. Call 725-0904 or email adasisrael11963@optonline.net.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute and Observatory on Main Bayview Road in Southold will host Saturn Appreciation Night (weather permitting) on Saturday, April 9 from 7 p.m. to midnight, using the institute’s powerful telescopes to observe the ringed planet and its moons. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 for adults, $3 for children under 14. Call 765-2626 if in doubt about the weather for viewing.