What's Happening: Week of April 28, 2011

EARTH DAY RESCHEDULED

The Island’s annual Earth Day Clean-Up was rained out last Saturday but has been rescheduled for this Saturday, April 30 at 9 a.m. on the school’s front lawn.

The two-hour clean-up is organized by Dan and Debbie Binder of Shelter Island Sanitation and Dan’s Carting and Recycling, and also sponsored by Ace Hardware in the Heights. Everyone is invited to “be part of the solution, not the pollution.”

WCC HOSTS HERBALIST

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club will hold its monthly luncheon meeting at 12 noon on Tuesday, May 3 in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. Sarah Shepherd, Shelter Island’s herbalist, will be the guest speaker.

Bring a sandwich and a mug. Coffee, tea and dessert will be served. A donation for the Island Food Pantry housed at the church — monetary or a non-perishable product — will be appreciated.

COMPUTERS FOR ADULTS

Join Mark Lindemann for his adult computer class on Tuesday, May 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the lower level of the Shelter Island Public Library. The classes are free; registration is requested. Call 749-0042.

NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER

All Islanders are invited to participate in the 60th National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5 at the Youth Center in Legion Hall at 7 p.m. The National Day of Prayer was established by Congress in 1952 and in 1968 President Regan signed off on the amendment setting the day as the first Thursday in May.

Island clergy and lay people will lead the program. Music will be provided by Linda Bonaccorso and Dell Kukacka among others. Selections from the late Dr. Stuart Herman’s “Prayers for Praying Out Loud” will also be used for the responses.

COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR

Sponsored by the Lions Club, the Senior Citizens Affairs Council and the town, the “Wellness Fair: Living Your Best” will be held at the Youth Center on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

About 20 Island and off-Island organizations and interactive programs will be represented — from blood pressure screening and therapeutic massage to the services of the county’s Department of Health, ELIH, Red Cross ambulance corps, East End Hospice, to mention just a few.

The fair is designed for all ages. There will be door prizes, and light refreshments will be available.

PERLMAN ALUMNI IN CONCERT

Three alumni from the Perlman Music Program have been selected for the Tchaikovsky Competition to be held this June in St. Petersburg, Russia. They are returning to Shelter Island to prepare for the competition and to perform the classical masterworks it requires in three concerts on the Island.

The alumni musicians — violinists Tessa Lark and Eric Silberger and cellist Jacqueline Choi — will be accompanied by John Root and Mariko Furukawa on piano. They will perform on Friday, May 6 at 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s (749-0770), Saturday, May 7 at 8 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church (749-0805) and on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Ram’s Head Inn (749-0811).

The concerts are free and open to the public. Since seating is limited, call ahead.

‘WARBLER WAVE’ WALKS

The best birding of the year will take place on Saturday, May 7 and again on May 13 from 7 to 9 a.m. at Mashomack Preserve. Warblers in colorful mating plumage and other long-distance travelers use Mashomack as a refueling stop, but these neo-tropical migrants are in decline. Come see these disappearing birds. All birding levels are welcome; bring binoculars. The program is free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call the preserve at 749-1001 to sign up.

NEED A SUMMER JOB?

The Shelter Island Library is sponsoring a Summer Job Fair on Saturday, May 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the library’s lower level. Several Island employers will be on hand to talk to prospective applicants. Drop by at any time; admission is free. It’s also not too late for employers to register — just call the library at 749-0042.

LEGION MEETING

The monthly meeting of American Legion Mitchell Post 281 will be held on Monday, May 9. It has been scheduled earlier than usual because of the anticipated visit by members of Lt. Joe Theinert’s 10th Mountain Division.

SAVE THE DATE

Just a few weeks from now the Presbyterian Church will host its Yard & Bake Sale — Saturday, May 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Save the date now, and in the meantime help the cause by cleaning out those closets, basements and attics.

Donations are being accepted now (no clothing, though). Price them reasonably, so they’ll be sure to sell, and call Jenn Wissemann at 793-4116 for the drop-off point. Home-made baked goods will be welcome, too.

ACROSS THE MOAT

IMPROV 4 KIDS

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will celebrate its 20th season with a special Mother’s Day event on Saturday, May 7 at 3 p.m. Improv 4 Kids is an offshoot of the comedy troupe, “Eight Is Never Enough,” which creates sketches and musical comedy scenes on the spot, based on audience suggestions and participation. This show is recommended for ages 4 and above; all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are $15 for those ages 14 and under, $20 for adults. Call the box office at 725-9500 for tickets.

WANT TO STOP SMOKING?

Eastern Long Island Hospital is offering free smoking cessation classes for Suffolk County residents on Mondays, May 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ELIH conference room. Call 477-5121 to sign up.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES

Dogs and their handlers can learn basic and intermediate obedience techniques in a series of five sessions on Saturday or Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. (basic) and at 10 a.m. (intermediate). Classes are held at the Animal Rescue Fund Adoption Center in Wainscott. Register online at arfhamptons. org or call 537-0400, extension 202.

AT TEMPLE ADAS ISRAEL

Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor will present the first of this year’s Reel Judaism Festival Films on Sunday, May 1 at 11 a.m. The film, “Le Rafle” or “The Round-up” in English, is the true story about 13,000 French Jews who were arrested in 1942 by French police who supported the German occupiers. Discussion will follow the film. The community is welcome; a $10 donation will be requested.

Also on May 1, the temple will recognize Holocaust Remembrance Day with a program at 4 p.m., which will include a talk by Capt. Alvin Corwin (U.S. Army ret.) who ran a displaced persons camp in Lampertheim, Germany. He will be introduced by a temple member who is a Holocaust survivor. All are welcome; there is no charge.

For more information, call 725-0904.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute and Observatory on Main Bayview Road in Southold will be open for guided tours of the night sky through the observatory’s powerful telescopes (weather permitting) on Saturday, April 30 from 10 p.m. to midnight. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 for adults, $3 for children under 14. Call 765-2626 if in doubt about the weather for viewing.

The stargazing follows an evening of classical music by the Gardiner Quartet, performing works by Carl Ditter von Dittersdorf, Alexander Glazunov and Felix Mendelssohn. Admission is $18 , $10 for full-time student.