What's Happening: Week of April 21, 2011

ABOUT THE FARMERS’ MARKET

On Earth Day, Friday, April 22, the barn at Havens House will be open for a town-hall type discussion about the Farmers’ Market scheduled to open on the Historical Society’s grounds this June.

Town Superviser Jim Dougherty will introduce the program, and market managers Dan and Bri Fokine will talk about the plans in place to date. Light refreshments will follow. Everyone is welcome.





LEAGUE MEETING ANNOUNCED

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will meet this Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m. on the lower level of the library. The meeting is open to all.EASTER EGG HUNT

The Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will sponsor its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 23 at St. Gabriel’s on Burns Road. The hunt will begin at 1 p.m. sharp. Kids, ages 1 to 8, divided into different age groups, are invited to participate. There will be prizes for the most eggs collected, too.

The rain date is Sunday, April 24.





AUTHORS UNLIMITED

Teens in grades 6 to 12 are invited to a free, all-day event, to meet well-known young adult authors such as Rita Williams-Garcia, Anna Godbersen and Shelter Island’s Robert Lipsyte. The program will be held on Saturday, April 30 at St. Joseph’s College in Pat-chogue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are available now at the Shelter Island Public Library.





‘SONGS OF THE PEOPLE’

This program, a one-hour musical biography of Walt Whitman written and directed by Islander Mel Mendelssohn, will be presented at the Shelter Island Public Library on Sunday, May 1 at 3 p.m. It features songs popular during the poet’s time, including several by Stephen Foster. The musical director is Dee Laveglia; the performers include Mr. Mendelssohn, Jere Jacob and Rebekah White. Admission is free. “Songs of the People” premiered at the Floyd Memorial Library earlier this month.





GERANIUM SALE

It really must be spring — the Eastern Long Island Hospital’s annual geranium sale is underway, and Islander Joe O’Brien is taking orders now for red, coral, pink and white plants. They cost $39 for a dozen, $24 for six plants and $14 for three plants. Send checks and color choices to Joe, P.O. Box 864, Shelter Island 11965. Pick-up for pre-paid orders is Saturday, May 7 in the Shelter Island IGA parking lot.

The deadline for large orders (three dozen and more) is April 30; for smaller orders, May 2. For more information, call 749-8804.





ACROSS THE MOAT

GUILD HALL PRESENTS…

Join the Center for the Visual and Performing Arts at Guild Hall on Saturday, April 30 at 1 p.m. for a screening of the Met’s “Il Trovatore” by Verdi, simulcast in HD. Complimentary wine will be served prior to the curtain. Tickets cost $22, $15 for students and can be obtained online at guildhall.org, at the box office three hours before the performance or by calling 1-866-811-4111.





AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

The Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor continues its spring series of classic films with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers on Friday and Saturday nights, April 22 and 23. “Roberta” will be shown on Friday and “Flying Down to Rio” is Saturday’s attraction. Showtime is 8 p.m. on both nights, and tickets are $5 at the door.





SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute and Observatory on Main Bayview Road in Southold will be open for guided tours of the night sky through the observatory’s powerful telescopes (weather permitting) on Saturday, April 23 from 7 p.m. to midnight. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 for adults, $3 for children under 14. Call 765-2626 if in doubt about the weather for viewing.





SPRING SPREE 2011

Proceeds from a boutique and cocktail event on April 30-May 1 at the Water Mill Bridge Club on Montauk Highway will benefit two East End groups — the Retreat, which serves victims of domestic abuse, and WITH (Women in the Hamptons) Care, which helps families in crisis.

More than 20 vendors will be on hand Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; shoppers can also enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, music, an auction and book signing by Silvia Lehrer, author of “Savoring the Hamptons.”

The sale continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $40 on Saturday, free on Sunday. Call 329-4398 for tickets.