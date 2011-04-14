What's Happening: Week of April 14, 2011

WATCH THE BIRDIE

An after-school nature program will be offered by Mashomack Preserve on Wednesday, April 20 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Although the calendar says spring, April still has some cool days. Participants can watch the lively activity of birds at the bird feeder and make pine cone feeders and “bird cookies” for their feathered friends. The program is designed for those ages 4 and up. Admission for members of the Nature Conservancy is free; non-members pay $5. To reserve a place, call 749-1001.





PECONIC TAKEBACK II

The Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy will again participate in a public service program that disposes of expired and unwanted prescription drugs safely and legally. Bring them by on Wednesday, April 20 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. All drugs will be accepted and incinerated at a secure facility designed to burn the chemicals without causing harm to the environment.





PHOTOGRAPHERS WANTED!

The Friends of the Shelter Island Library will hold its second annual fundraiser — an exhibit of Shelter Island scenes and a silent auction — on Saturday, May 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. If you have photos, matted or framed, to contribute to this event, please call Library Director Denise DiPaolo at 749-0042, extension 103.

And another reminder: Shelter Island and North Fork published authors are invited to participate in the second annual Book & Author Festival under the tent on the Library grounds on Saturday afternoon, July 9. Be sure to let Denise know if you are interested. The proceeds from both events will go to the 125th Anniversary Fund to renovate the lower level of the library.





CELEBRATING EARTH DAY

The Island’s annual Earth Day Clean-Up, organized by Dan and Debbie Binder of Shelter Island Sanitation and Dan’s Carting and Recycling and also sponsored by Shelter Island Ace Hardware, will be held on Saturday, April 23 from 9 to 11 a.m. Everyone who wants to “be part of the solution, not the pollution” is invited to meet on the Shelter Island School front lawn at 9 a.m. For more information, call Dan Binder at 749-3075 or his cell, 872-2885.





EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE

The ecumenical sunrise Easter Sunday service will be held for the second year at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club on April 24 at 5:45 a.m. All Island clergy have been invited to participate, and Linda Bonaccorso will be the service’s music minister.The sunrise service has been an Island tradition since 1977. It was traditionally held at St. Gabriel’s but following the 1999 fire there, did not resume until 2003.

Refreshments will follow the service.





REAL GREEN HOMES

Kids in grades 2 to 5 are invited to the Shelter Island Library on Thursday, April 21 at 1:30 p.m. to build a fairy or gnome home from materials found in nature. (Note: low-temp glue guns will be used so younger children will need some assistance.)





ACROSS THE MOAT





AT THE PICTURE SHOW

The Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will continue its spring classic film series with two Bette Midler films on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16; show time is 8 p.m. “The Rose,” also starring Alan Bates, will play on Friday; it tells the story of a female rock star modeled on the late Janis Joplin. Admission is $5 at the door. On Saturday, “Divine Madness” will be followed by a DJ and dance. Admission is $20 at the door. For more information, call the Box Office at 725-9500.





TUESDAYS WITH TOM

Mashomack Preserve’s Tom Damiani will introduce participants to some popular piping plover sites on the North Fork on Tuesday, April 19. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Red House, Inlet Pond County Park on Route 48 in Greenport. The program, sponsored by the North Fork Audubon Society, is free. Register for the walk by calling 275-3202 or email tdamiani3@optimum.net.





SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute and Observatory on Main Bayview Road in Southold will host a concert on Saturday, April 16 from 8 to 9:30 p.m., featuring acoustic guitarist Robert Bruey performing songs from his recently released album, “Silver Burning Sky.” He will be accompanied by cello and violin, and a guest artist will also read works by Robert Frost. The concert will be followed by a guided tour of the night sky through the observatory’s powerful telescopes, weather permitting. Suggested donation: $13 for adult non-members, $8 for full-time students. Call 765-2626 for information.





VEGETABLE GARDENING 101

Join the locavore movement and grow your own vegetables. Peconic Land Trust is offering a two-part course, rain or shine, on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Bridge Gardens on Mitchell Lane in Bridgehampton. This session will focus on preparing the soil, planning and planting the first early spring crops, where to buy seed, etc. The second session, in June, will emphasize summer crops and crop rotation. The cost for each session is $5. Call the trust at 283-3195 for a reservation or mail events@peconiclandtrust.org.





‘THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES’

The Retreat, the East End’s only domestic violence center, will present a benefit performance of Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues” on Friday, April 22 in Spanish and Saturday, April 23 in English at the John Drew Theatre in Guild Hall in East Hampton. Monologues will be read by celebrity guests.

The program is offered in association with the 2011 V-Day campaign, a movement to end violence against women and girls. For general admission ticket information, call 329-4398.