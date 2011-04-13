Weather: March — farewell to winter, 2011

Yes, for a winter month, March was on the mild side. The first week was the coldest. On the 4th the low was 16 degrees. That was the coldest during our past month of March. It was freezing or lower on 18 nights. Total snowfall was 2 inches on the 24th, which was all gone by the next day. Warmest day of March was the 18th when 71 degrees was recorded. It was above 50 degrees on 11 days. Precipitation fell on 8 days.

As the years roll by and you read these figures I feel you are taking in the minute change that is occurring in our weather. Not necessarily this year or last year, but in the long haul of recording weather over the years, say every 25 or 50 years. It takes records that are recorded each day consistently for at least a 50-year stretch at the same location with the same original instruments to show the minute changes.

Here at Bridgehampton we are now going through the greatest change in our environment since it was taken from the native Americans. Areas both upland and waterfront are greatly taken up with buildings and bulkheading. Yes, our shoreline changes. It is not the rock beaches of coastal Maine. It is a glacial wash of fine eroded sand particles. Each particle of sand, whether upland or coastal, has been washed, wind blown and eroded — ground by elements of pressure, wind, rain, ice, snow, minor earthquakes, etc.

Where is the long land piece that connected Gardiners Island to the now eroded and nearly sunk fort? Where are the three or five small islands off Montauk that cut a 40-foot hole in the steam ship Great Eastern when she rounded Montauk Point to go up Long Island Sound?

Yes, our island will change very slowly, but change it will, toward a slightly warmer climate. Eight little rains and 2 inches of snow gave us a total of 3.86 inches of precipitation. That is over 1 inch below average. The month of melting snow and heavy rains follows March, which keeps our freshwater ponds full, but not this year. Field erosion has been kept to a minimum and all are happy.

Recorded were 14 clear, 8 partly cloudy and 9 cloudy days. Gale winds, which March is noted for, were not in the records this month. Because of our light rains and snowfall during the past month, will we have heavy rain in April? Time will tell.

Mild April showers and more beautiful flowers to all.