Voter form, MS4 report now available online

Shelter Island town and school officials announced new website postings this week.

The application for an absentee ballot for the May 17 Shelter Island School election can now be found on the school website, sischool.dev6.hamptons.com, under the Board of Education tab. Applications are also available by contacting District Clerk Debbie Vecchio during business hours, 749-0302, extension 403.

The school ballot will ask voters to weigh in on the 2011-2012 budget (see page 1 story), a bond for structural repairs to the school, a second bond to purchase and wire a new generator, and a proposition authorizing the creation of a new capital reserve fund for excess FIT Center fees. Voters will also choose three members of the Board of Education. The deadline for candidate petitions is Monday, April 18.

Absentee ballot applications must be submitted by May 10 if the absentee ballot is to be mailed to the voter. All absentee ballots must be received by the district clerk by 5 p.m. on May 17.

Town Attorney Laury Dowd also announced this week the posting of an annual report on the town’s compliance with Multiple Separate Storm Sewer Systems (MS4) regulations linked to the federal Clean Water Act. The annual report can be downloaded as a PDF from the MS4 tab on the town website, shelterislandtown.us.

Public comment is being sought on the report and will be incorporated into it as an addendum, Ms. Dowd said at Tuesday’s work session.