Village of Dering Harbor: Village adopts budget

Residents of Dering Harbor will see an increase of $11,200 in the 2011-2012 village budget, up from $292,400 in the current year to $303,595. The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the budget after a public hearing, at which there was no public comment, on Saturday, April 16 in Village Hall.

The increase of 3.8 percent could be offset by miscellaneous income during the course of the year, such as Cablevision commission, interest, and CHIPS funding. The board did not include those sources for any revenue in the budget but they should bring in as much as $6,000 in the current year.

Ten months into the current year’s budget, Mayor Tim Hogue said expenses are more or less in line with projections with the exception of grounds maintenance, which has exceeded the budget due to a number of trees downed or in danger of falling during winter storms — a large evergreen at Village Hall had to be wired into place. The village flagpole also had to be lowered and repainted earlier this year.

Projections for the coming year include two significant expenses, Mayor Hogue said — the addition of $2,500 to fund a coordinator for the MS4 program, a federally mandated effort to abate pollution caused by stormwater runoff; and $15,000 to pay down a $45,000 revenue anticipation note that funded repairs to Village Hall.

The considerable amount of paperwork and record-keeping related to the MS4 initiative will require additional clerical support, the mayor said. “It’s absolutely necessary,” Mr. Hogue stated. Bridg Hunt, the village’s liaison to the town on joint MS4 compliance, agreed. While the objectives of the program were laudable, he added, the process itself was extremely time-consuming.

Mr. Hogue said he had budgeted $15,000 toward repayment of the bond note that funded village hall repairs. “I’ll sleep better if we can pay it off more quickly,” he said. The note was obtained at a favorable 2.3 percent interest rate earlier this year. The board could always decide, at a later date, not to authorize the early repayment, or if circumstances warranted, paying down a lesser amount, the mayor commented.

The income that can be anticipated in 2011-2012 will depend on the estimated tax rate, which will be based on the previous year’s assessed property values in the village, the mayor explained. The total assessed value in 2009-2010 was $119,259,304; it is estimated that it will increase by $9 million to $128,571,400 in 2010-2011, resulting in an estimated tax rate of .00254567, lower than last year’s estimated rate of .00274.

No comments on the mayor’s budget were made by the two residents attending the hearing. The board’s first order of business in the meeting that immediately followed the hearing was to adopt the proposed budget for 2011-2012.

OTHER BUSINESS

• Water system: The board has deferred issuing a bond to cover the costs of upgrading the village’s water system until all options can be explored. Water Commissioner Hap Bowditch is currently considering re-drilling Well 2 rather than incurring the expense of starting all over at a new well site. The mayor added that he had talked with the town’s grant writer about possible funding sources.

Mr. Hogue announced that the Shelter Island Fire Department had responded favorably to a request for the loan of its back-up generator in the case of an emergency. Suffolk County Health Services has recommended that the village install its own generator, although Mr. Hogue has pointed out that the village’s 100,000-gallon tank has not yet run out of water during a power outage.

• MS4: There was considerable discussion about the stormwater run-off mandate — what it would mean down the road for the village and for individual residents. It was agreed to schedule time at the May board meeting for more discussion about MS4 and what its implementation would entail for the village. Trustee Mary Walker urged the mayor to consider sending a newsletter to all residents about the program.

• Village elections: The board set June 21 for the election of two trustees. Ballots will be cast at Village Hall between 12 noon and 9 p.m. Two seats on the board, currently held by Richard Smith and Heather Brownlie, are up for election for two-year terms.

Nominating petitions are due at Village Hall between May 10 and May 17.

The next meeting of the board will be held on Saturday, May 21 — still at 10 a.m., winter hours.