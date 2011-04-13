Town Board: Picking at the scavenging ban

The prohibition on scavenging at the town recycling area “is devastating to our lifestyle.”

Al Kilb Jr., a town former supervisor and highway superintendent, said that and more during the public comment session at the end of Friday’s Town Board meeting. Like the last regular meeting, this one was dominated by grievances against the picking ban.

It started with plumber Will Anderson asking a simple question: “Is there any progress on the moratorium against picking at the dump?”

While the policy of closing all but the goody pile to scavenging was implemented by Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham on March 1, Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty acknowledged, “It’s got our fingerprints all over it.”

He said that town officials have been investigating options to address “a whole host of management issues and practices” spotlighted during a Shelter Island Police Department investigation and a fiscal audit, the results of which were aired in February. Rather than focus on the scavenging issues only, the town is taking another approach — “It’s holistic. It’s one ball of wax,” Mr. Dougherty said. “We’re trying to face all these issues in one sitting.”

He said that the entire board feels the need for more flexibility in the recycling area rules and are hopeful that incorporating the adjacent Gruber property into the recycling area will have an impact.

“We’re certainly going to keep the goody pile open, maybe we can optimize that,” he said. “We are studying it and studying it hard.”

“We have to protect the town and we have to protect the people who are picking,” Councilman Glenn Waddington said. “We won’t go back to the way it was, where anybody can get up to their elbows in that stuff with bare hands and flip flops.”

Island artist Jerry Glassberg asked board members to cite one specific lawsuit the town has faced from someone who had been picking the scrap metal or construction debris piles.

Town Attorney Laury Dowd said that some claims are resolved by the highway superintendent and never make it to her desk.

Mr. Glassberg repeated his question.

“We’re living in a different world,” Mr. Dougherty responded. “East Hampton recently closed their goody pile, which we’re not going to do.” Southold limits goody pile scavenging to two days per week, he said. “Insurance carriers want us to pay premiums and never have a claim, I acknowledge that. They say premiums will go up in response to this.”

“No one can remember one lawsuit from someone going into the pile,” Mr. Glassberg concluded.

“I don’t think that’s been said,” Mr. Dougherty replied.

Paul Shepherd commented on the lack of discussion of the topic at Town Board work sessions. It involves contract and personnel issues, Mr. Dougherty said, some very sensitive.

“I just hope this holistic approach doesn’t shut us down,” Mr. Shepherd said on behalf of all pickers present.

“It’s a very high priority, Paul,” Mr. Dougherty responded.

Gene Shepherd Sr. asked the board, “Have any of you ever built anything from the dump?” Mr. Waddington answered in the affirmative; Mr. Shepherd told the board, “You’ve taken a great privilege away from some of us.”

Mr. Kilb commented that after following the issue from a distance, he had something to say.

“I probably have more experience, other than Collie Hoye, salvaging things from the dump … I think that the board has a lack of understanding of how the people of Shelter Island use that Recycling Center and the ability to salvage as a resource, a supporting resource to the people who live and work here.”

He continued, “There isn’t any day that I don’t go there and find something to use for the future, things that last a lifetime,” like the bench he built in front of Louie the Clip’s barbershop in the Heights.

“Gene on a regular basis finds parts for his machinery, steel of a quality that you can’t find today,” Mr. Kilb said.

“I don’t think you understand because you don’t use it as a resource. It [the ban] is probably one of the most devastating things I’ve experienced in my time on Shelter Island.”

Taking out materials “as usable, tangible personal property” far outweighs the salvage value, he said.

The recycling area is “so diverse and the people of Shelter Island are so diverse in their needs and that landfill serves all of them … It’s our culture.”

“We live on an island where you can’t just run up to Riverhead … It takes time, it takes money to go off and get that part.” The recycling area was intended to help Islanders avoid that, he said.













“The town waste management plan approved by New York State included the salvaging of material by local people … as a way of reusing it, the highest type of recycling. It reduces the cost for the people to live here,” he said.





It has made the Shelter Island facility “the best and most efficient landfill and recycling area on all of eastern Long Island,” Mr. Kilb claimed.

He acknowledged that when serving as superintendent and supervisor, “I can’t tell you that we never had a suit from the piles.” But “the exposure is identical, whether you’re dropping off or loading up,” he commented. As to the dangers at the dump he said, “I’ve never gotten hurt, my dad never got hurt. Gene’s never gotten hurt.”

“I built that recycling area with the two guys who are running it now … It was designed so we could do this,” Mr. Kilb said.

“We agree we have something precious here,” Mr. Dougherty responded, “but the world is changing and we have to change a bit, too.”

The Town Board will revisit the issue during the April 19 work session.