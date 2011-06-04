Town Board: 4-poster revival gets green light from DEC

The DEC has issued the green light for Shelter Island to restart its 4-poster program.

That dramatic news hit Town Hall on Friday, Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty reported at Tuesday’s work session. On March 31, Vinny Palmer, a special assistant to the commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, succeeded in winning a license to deploy 4-posters on Shelter Island and Fire Island in 2011. The deer baiting stations apply a permethrin tickicide that is not yet registered for public or commercial use in New York State and can only be used with a special DEC permit.

But the deployment on Shelter Island will be much reduced compared to past years. Instead of deploying the town’s full contingent of 60 stations, only 15 will be funded by the town, Mr. Dougherty said. The Town Board approved $68,000 for the program in its 2011 budget, about a third of the annual allotment during the three-year, state-monitored study of the devices that concluded last year.

The plan is for servicing 15 stations, Mr. Dougherty said, unless the nonprofit Deer and Tick Foundation is able to subsidize a larger deployment. Help cannot be expected from Suffolk County Vector Control, which serviced the 20 devices deployed in Mashomack Preserve last year, Mr. Dougherty said, unless support for the program is found in the County Executive’s office.

“We’re picking the locations carefully,” the supervisor said, with input from Cornell University scientists. Despite the smaller number of units, they are expected to help in “eradicating ticks and mitigating deer and tick diseases,” Mr. Dougherty said.

Police Chief Jim Read, who coordinates 4-poster deployments, suggested that the Town Board turn over the budget and recent bids for corn and pesticide application to the Deer and Tick Committee, for it to come up with a plan.

Patricia Shillingburg and Janalyn Travis-Messer of the Deer and Tick Committee said they will meet next Wednesday at 10 a.m. to begin the planning process.

OTHER DISCUSSION TOPICS

During the April 5 work session, the Town Board also discussed:

• A “visioning” grant to launch a Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP). Peter Reich presented a video on the success stories of New York towns in the LWRP. A LWRP would bring in grants to cover 50 percent of town projects in the plan. “We make the plan,” Mr. Reich said. “We could write a good plan that has enough ‘pick and choose’ in it,” so that changes in the plan would not “handcuff” the town, a concern of Glenn Waddington. “You can make the best plan possible for 2011, and something will change in 2012,” Mr. Waddington cautioned.

• The second annual Green Fair, set for Saturday, June 11 at the Youth Center in Legion Hall. Several town committees, local businesses and school programs are planned, Mr. Dougherty said.

• Rules for the new dock at Daniel Lord Road. Mr. Reich reported that the Waterways Management Advisory Committee agreed unanimously to post signs along the dock stringers stating “No docking” on the east side and “Docking for active launching and loading only, 10 minute limit,” on the west side.

• West Neck Water District access requirements for Maison Blanche, the new hotel and restaurant opening at the former Olde Country Inn on Stearns Point Road. Owner John Sieni asked that he “be treated fairly,” and be required to have no more access lines to the water system than does Sunset Beach. Ann Dunbar of the water district board said that Sunset Beach is a special case due to the length and inaccessibility of the water main there, the exact location of which is unknown. All other property owners are expected to install a separate line for accessory buildings, Ms. Dunbar said.

The district had asked the Olde Country Inn to add a separate line for its carriage house, but the request came just two days before the property sale closed. Town Board members were sympathetic to Mr. Sieni’s call for fair treatment, and asked the water board to consider options that would treat the only two commercial properties in the district equitably.