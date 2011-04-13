Suffolk Closeup: Women need to lead in ‘real democracy’

“Women are sparsely represented on decision-making bodies locally and nationally,” said chair Linda Kevins as she opened an event titled “Ready, Set, Lead! Empowering Women in the Political Process.” The purpose of the gathering was to do something about the very low representation of women in governmental offices on Long Island and on decision-making boards in general here.

There was quite a turn-out at the Melville Marriot on March 30 — some 500 women and some men, too, including the leaders of the political parties in Suffolk who were put on the spot to speak about increasing the small number of women in government.

“Just look at the energy in this room — not to mention pearls and high heels,” declared Ms. Kevins to laughter. The low female representation “does not just have an impact on women but it affects society as a whole. Women’s absence from decision-making bodies deprives our country of women’s perspective and resources.”

The first female U.S. Supreme Court justice, Sandra Day O’Connor, addressed the room via a big television screen. Only with women being fully represented, she said, can the United States be “a real representative democracy.” Also, “if our country is going to maintain a leadership edge, we must fully support and promote women.” She congratulated those present for moving with “a plan of action.”

Marie Weber, the keynote speaker and author of “Closing the Leadership Gap: Add Women, Change Everything,” said that on a listing of the percentage of women in elected office in nations of the world, the United States is 74th down — a dismal situation that must be changed. The fight for parity of women in U.S. society is “far from done,” she said.

The event was organized by the Suffolk County Women’s Bar Association, the Nassau County Women’s Bar Association, as well as the Suffolk and Nassau Bar Associations. Non-lawyer groups were also involved, including the Nassau and Suffolk chapters of the League of Women Voters, Long Island chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, Long Island Women’s Agenda and the National Diversity Council.

Suffolk Republican Chairman John Jay LaValle, the first political leader in the hot seat, insisted that who runs for office is no longer about “a bunch of old men sitting in a back room smoking cigars making decisions” . “I love what you’re doing,” he said, and “the opportunity is there” to get a GOP nomination. And “if you’re willing to go knock on doors, to hustle, you will succeed.”

Frank MacKay, chairman of the Suffolk and New York State Independence Parties, said if a woman can “raise money, have issues down, speak in public, then one of the four of us” would support her candidacy. He also proudly introduced a member of his party in attendance, Southampton Town Supervisor Anna Throne-Holst. (She’s the only woman among the 10 town supervisors in Suffolk.)

Suffolk Democratic Chairman Rich Schaffer spoke happily about how the day before, Democrat Sarah Anker won a special election to the Suffolk Legislature. (That lifted the number of women on the 18-member legislature to four.) He advised the women not to “come to me with a blank slate” but to get involved in civic groups and similar community work, and “that life experience will make you stand out.”

Suffolk Conservative Party Chairman Edward Walsh echoed that saying “if you get involved in your community … take chances, you’re in. We need people who’ll help people.”

The gathering ended with the mass signing of a proclamation declaring that “women leaders are severely underrepresented on local and national decision-making boards” and thus “one of our greatest natural resources” was being lost. It continued: “Be it now resolved that women and men together join hands to create a better representative democracy.”

And Ms. Kevins announced the first of what will be critical monthly meetings to work towards that goal on Long Island — to be held at the Suffolk County Bar Association on May 10. “This is only the beginning,” she said. “We’re here not just for a program. We’re here for action. This is herstory.”