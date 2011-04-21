Suffolk Closeup: Funding Brookhaven not good news

A federal budget “compromise” has resulted in no major budget cuts for Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL), U.S. Senator Charles Schumer and Representative Tim Bishop announced joyously last week. It’s a “huge victory for Long Island,” said Mr. Schumer.

Is this really a cause for celebration?

In pressing his deficit-reduction plan, President Obama earlier in the week said, “We all need to share in the sacrifice.” Indeed, all Americans will. There will be cuts in Medicare and Medicaid, defense spending, environmental protection — and there will be tax increases.

But the national laboratory system — of which BNL is a part — will not undergo the big cuts that the administration proposed after the compromise plan was worked out in Congress. This favoritism is not new.

The national laboratory system comes out of the Manhattan Project, the World War II crash program to build atomic bombs. The Manhattan Project became the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) after the war. The original Manhattan Project laboratories — Los Alamos, Oak Ridge, Argonne — and new ones, including BNL, were managed by the AEC.

The AEC was disbanded by Congress in 1974 after it deemed the AEC’s dual roles of promoting nuclear technology and at the same time regulating it were in conflict of interest. The Department of Energy was set up to fulfill the nuclear promotion role of the AEC and was put in charge of the national labs. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission was formed to assume the AEC’s regulatory role.

Developing nuclear technology continues to be a major activity at the more than a dozen national laboratories, with one exception: one was designated in 1991 as the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado.

With their focus on nuclear technology, the laboratories have minimized the dangers of radioactivity. This is despite many of them, including BNL, being designated by the Environmental Protection Agency as high-pollution Superfund sites.

There has been virtually no Congressional oversight of the laboratories. U.S. senators with a laboratory in their state and members of the House of Representatives with one in their district consider their roles as being advocates for them and seek to get as much federal money for them as possible. This has been the pattern nationally, and on Long Island regarding BNL.

This has included, in recent years, Congressional support for hundreds of millions of dollars of federal “stimulus” funds going to the national laboratories. BNL has been a leading recipient. Was there no better use of those tens of millions in “stimulus” money on Long Island?

When, on rare occasions, a member of Congress challenges a national laboratory, it can be perilous. When Representative Mike Forbes of Quogue took on BNL over the radioactive tritium its two nuclear reactors were leaking into Long Island’s groundwater, the wife of a former BNL scientist challenged him in a primary and by 35 votes deprived him of the Democratic nomination. In that 2000 contest, BNL scientists manned telephone banks in support of their candidate. She eventually lost, but Mr. Forbes was out of Congress.

Similarly, scrutiny of another nuclear laboratory by media has met with intense attack. After the Santa Fe New Mexican ran an investigative series on Los Alamos National Laboratory linking its radioactive pollution to increased risk of cancer to area residents, the laboratory complained. The newspaper’s editor was fired. The reporters who wrote the “Fouling the Nest” series were transferred to other beats.

Then, following discussions between the publisher and the laboratory director, the newspaper published a 27-page supplement prepared by the laboratory which stressed how it pursues environmental responsibilities.

The laboratories routinely assert they are environmentally concerned, and indeed sometimes claim environmental leadership. BNL is not only a Superfund site but was also forced to close its nuclear reactors to stop radioactive discharge into Long Island’s aquifer, its sole source of potable water. Ironically, it held an “Environmental Education Summit” last week where State Assemblyman Steven Englebright gave the keynote address.