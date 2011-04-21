Slice of Life: Our brainless obsession with all things ‘smart’

If you’re not smart, what are you? Less than intelligent? Stupid? Dumb? Dim? A few bricks short of a load?

Whatever you choose, no one likes to be characterized as such. We all like to think we’re smart, even if it is blatantly obvious to everyone else that being a contestant on “Jeopardy” should not necessarily be on our wish list

There are those who are “book smart,” and then there are those who are “street smart.” When you call someone the former, you imply that for them, screwing in a light bulb would be a challenging task. Use the latter term to describe someone, and the implication is that they might need a CPA to count sheep.

First off, one thing is for sure — the smarter machines get, the dumber we get. Of this I am absolutely convinced. The less we use our brains, or abdicate the use of them to smart phones, smart cars, smart boards, navigation systems, calculators and computers, the more dependent we become upon these devices.

Second, even though we might be getting dumber with each passing day, I don’t like the implication, however veiled it might be, that by not using “smart” products, we are stupid.

As a high school educator, I am appalled at the inability of a 16- or 17-year-old student to do simple multiplication, division, addition and subtraction. And if I pose a mathematical problem using decimals, percentages or fractions, the crucifixes come out with wailing and gnashing of teeth. What happened ? Who dropped the ball? Never fear, I have finally figured it out after only 18 years in education.

Here it is: During the formative elementary and middle school years students pride themselves on learning how to “carry” a digit to the next column when adding, “borrowing” a number from a column when subtracting or doing a long division problem carried out to 16 decimal places. They know their multiplication tables cold and might even be able to change Celsius to Fahrenheit.

But you know what happens next? The high school teachers, confident that the rudiments of mathematics have been duly learned in the lower grades, allow the use of calculators to perform these mundane operations in order to do trigonometric and logarithmic functions, geometric and algebraic formulae, sines, cosines, graphs, statistics and who the heck knows what else.

By the time they graduate, some students haven’t physically added a column of numbers for five years. Ask them to figure the tip on a restaurant check without a calculator, and they begin to sweat. Know why? They haven’t been using their brains!

Now for the second point. There are many products now on the market that have “smart” in their name. My “dumb” phone used to have a dial on it, which required the brain to remember the phone number of whom I was calling. Not only that, dialing took time, so you could actually remember whom you were calling. Instead of stupid keys for cars we have stupid owners who, because they don’t need a key to enter, or in some cases even start their cars, leave them in pockets of jackets, which get left at work or in hotel rooms or relatives’ houses while on vacation. (Ask my Dad!)

As we age, we’re supposed to get “smarter” about eating. So now there are “smart” cereals, meats and dairy products. As a dedicated foodie, but an old one, I vacillate between eating smart and eating stupid. I know that too much butter and duck fat and barbecue is not necessarily good for me, but I am also in agreement with Julia Child, who preached that the smooth, rich flavors and textures provided by butter and cream should not be sacrificed, but rather enjoyed in moderation.

So now here’s the conundrum: we’re supposed to make smart choices about the cars we drive, the foods we eat, the stuff we put on our lawns, and who we put in political office (there are never any smart choices there!). But at the same time, we are becoming less and less “smart” or put another way, “dumber” because of all the “smart” devices out there that require us to use our brains less and less.

It seems that the one device that is taking over the technological world is the “smart” phone. Not happy with merely enabling people to look like idiots talking to themselves, they now do audio, video, GPS, email, pictures, games and a bazillion “apps” that will soon make laptops obsolete. Believe me, as a teacher who confiscates them daily, I know all about phones.

“Can I take a picture of my project on my phone?”

“No.”

“I was just using the calculator on my phone to convert a recipe.”

“No.”

“My mom just texted me. I have to respond!”

“No, no and double no.”

As for me, I am perfectly happy just to have a phone that enables me to touch base with my wife on the way home, or maybe order Chinese. Perhaps I’m out of touch but I don’t care. The way I figure it, the less I use “smart” products, the more I use my brain. But I would really like to do is enable Pandora radio for my car, and for that I need an iPhone. Well … maybe!