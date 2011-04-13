Slice of Life: Fortune cookie wisdom for the next apocalypse

I was standing at the kitchen counter last night, absentmindedly eating the fortune cookies which were all that was left at the bottom of the bag. They’d given us four and I was having my rightful two first. If Rebeca didn’t claim hers shortly, they were the next to go.

Anyhow, I broke the first one in half, popped the piece into my mouth, started chewing and looked down at the other half in my hand, expecting to see the end of the fortune sticking out. It was empty! At first I thought we’d had a defective fortune cookie foisted on us, but then another possibility occurred to me. I felt around inside my mouth with my tongue and tasted paper. I was able to retrieve a single, tiny shred. Barely distinguishable on it were the letters A-I-N, all that remained of my fortune.

What could it have been? Should I be expecting more R-A-I-N? (A safe bet around here). Or, was I in for some P-A-I-N? Would all my efforts be in V-A-I-N? Should I go, or should I R-E-M-A-I-N?

I grabbed the second cookie, and broke it open, hoping it might shed some light. I wasn’t wearing my reading glasses, so I had to squint at the paper. The first words that became clear were “Learn Chinese – WATERMELON” and below that “xigua,” which I suppose must be Chinese for watermelon, although I don’t know where you’d ever have occasion to need that particular piece of information.

It also offered the Lucky Numbers 12, 24, 31, 10, 47 and 15. A 2 might have been a ray of hope, possibly indicating that this, the second cookie, contained the true fortune. I turned the paper over and squinted again.

“Over prepare, then go with the flow,” it said. Now, I don’t care how you slice it, that’s no fortune, that’s advice, and rotten advice to boot. Over-preparing and then going with the flow is precisely the way business gets done (or not done) these days and one of the main reasons I ran away from it and got a job on the ferry.

For the simplest project, it was fifty meetings and a hundred conference calls and a million memos and endless inclusion of everybody from the elevator man on up, to make sure they had a consensus, whatever that is. My way of doing things was to listen to the client long enough to understand what they needed and then expect little or no interference while I took care of it, alone. Doesn’t work that way anymore. You have to be a team player.

But for a person who wants no help or advice, I’m still strangely superstitious when it comes to things like horoscopes and ancient predictions and even fortune cookie wisdom, as noted above. This is a kind of primitive holdover in the thinking in which I am not alone. Millions and millions of people are influenced by this stuff. And, surely, we ought to have learned our lesson by now. When the moon was in the seventh house, and Jupiter aligned with Mars, for instance, peace did not guide the planets, nor love steer the stars. Not even a little.

Even so, many people believe that this coming New Year’s Eve will be their very last opportunity to go to Times Square to watch the ball drop, the world being firmly scheduled to end on December 21, 2012, according to the Mayans, who evidently decided to check out early and avoid the rush.

Short of total Armageddon, many of the “experts” say the 21st will, at the very least, be some kind of a lousy day. On one apocalypse site that features a countdown clock, I found this: “The eminent astronomer, Prof. K. Sundara Raman (head of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics), may dismiss the prophecy as a myth, but he says extremely abnormal activity on the sun that day will result in massive solar storms. “The solar wind, powered by huge coronal mass ejections, will fry communication networks and power grids across the world,” he says.

And there you have it. That first fortune, the one I ate, may have contained the information I needed to get ready for whatever is coming. I’m left with the second, “Over prepare, then go with the flow,” which for a potential apocalypse situation may not be such bad advice after all.