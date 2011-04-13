Showing off your daffodils

If you grow your own daffodils and would like to show them in the Garden Club’s Daffodil Show (Horticultural Schedule) this Saturday at the Ram’s Head Inn, here are some hints on how to prepare your exhibits.

• Use a container with 4 to 6 inches of 80-degree water for collecting blooms.

• When cutting, choose the longest stems you can find; cut the bloom with a sharp knife mid-afternoon on the day before the show. Label the stem with a waterproof marker.

• Remove all dirt and loose pollen and smooth the petals with a soft brush or Q-tip. Do not remove the sheath.

• Keep the stems in 4 inches of warm tap water for a half-hour, then in 2 inches of cool water.

• Don’t crowd flowers in container and store overnight in a dark, cool place, free of drafts.

Entries should be brought to the Ram’s Head on Friday, between 1 and 6 p.m. where Garden Club members will be on hand to help you with the entries.

Then relax on Saturday at the show, take in “a host of golden daffodils” and enjoy a delicious afternoon tea at the Inn.