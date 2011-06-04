Shelter Island School Sports Alert

UPCOMING GAMES:

Note: Lacrosse home games are held at The Ross School and softball home games at Holy Trinity Field in East Hampton unless otherwise noted.

Friday, April 8

HOME JV LACROSSE 4:00 PM vs. McGann-Mercy

HOME JV BASEBALL 4:30 PM vs. Ross

AWAY V SOFTBALL 4:30 PM at Southold/Greenport

Monday, April 11

AWAY V SOFTBALL 4:30 PM at Babylon (Memorial Grade School)

AWAY JV LACROSSE 4:30 PM at Shoreham-Wading River

Tuesday, April 12

AWAY V SOFTBALL 4:30 PM at Stony Brook

Thursday, April 14

AWAY JV LACROSSE 4:00 PM at Westhampton

For a complete listing, visit sectionxi.org