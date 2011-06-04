Shelter Island School Sports Alert
UPCOMING GAMES:
Note: Lacrosse home games are held at The Ross School and softball home games at Holy Trinity Field in East Hampton unless otherwise noted.
Friday, April 8
HOME JV LACROSSE 4:00 PM vs. McGann-Mercy
HOME JV BASEBALL 4:30 PM vs. Ross
AWAY V SOFTBALL 4:30 PM at Southold/Greenport
Monday, April 11
AWAY V SOFTBALL 4:30 PM at Babylon (Memorial Grade School)
AWAY JV LACROSSE 4:30 PM at Shoreham-Wading River
Tuesday, April 12
AWAY V SOFTBALL 4:30 PM at Stony Brook
Thursday, April 14
AWAY JV LACROSSE 4:00 PM at Westhampton
For a complete listing, visit sectionxi.org