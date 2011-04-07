Shelter Island Calendar: Week of April 7, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesday and Thursday at 8:15 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, Tuesdays, 2 p.m.

Story Times for Tots, Stories & More, ages 3-5, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.; Story Time with Mollie Numark, Tuesdays, 11:20 a.m., ages 3-5. Shelter Island Library.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

‘Zombie Prom,’ Drama Club production, Shelter Island School auditorium, 7 p.m. $12 for adults, $8 for students. Tickets on sale in the school lobby during school hours or call 749-0302, extension 0.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

Astronomy for All, Shelter Island Library, 6:30 p.m. Free

‘Zombie Prom,’ see Thursday listing. Performance is at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Trees & Stories of Sylvester Manor, Peconic Land Trust program, led by arborist Ray Smith and historian Mac Griswold. 10 a.m. to 12 noon. $5. Call 283-3195 to reserve.

Annual Steak Night, Shelter Island Heights Firehouse, 5 to 8 p.m. $25. 50/50 raffle.

‘Zombie Prom,’ See Thursday listing. Performance is at 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

‘State of the Town’ Luncheon, League of Women Voters, Ram’s Head Inn, 12:30 p.m. Speaker: Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty. $38 at the door. Reserve in advance: P.O. Box 396 in the Heights or call/email Mary Dwyer by April 3 (749-1987, maryita@optonline.net.

25 Poets Laureate USA, poetry project at the Shelter Island Library, readings, 3 p.m. Free. Reception follows.

‘Zombie Prom,’ See Thursday listing. Performance is at 3 p.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

AARP Tax-Aide Program, Shelter Island Library, individual appointments between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Call 749-0042 to schedule.

Computer Class for Adults, Mark Lindemann, Shelter Island Library, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

Blood pressure screening, Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

National Library Workers Day, fines waived for overdue books at the Shelter Island Library. All day.

Movies at the Library, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” Shelter Island Library lower level, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

‘How Your Daffodils Can Steal the Show,’ Garden Club of Shelter Island; speaker Lissa Williamson. 12:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Board meeting at 9:30 a.m., business meeting at 11 a.m.

Cinema 114, “The Twelve Chairs,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

Friday Night Dialogues, results of CTC’s substance abuse surveys, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library lower level. Free, donations accepted.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

April 8: Town Board Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

April 11: School Board meeting, School Library, 7 p.m.

April 11: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

April 12: Taylor’s Island Committee, 9 a.m.

April 12: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

April 12: Planning Board, 7 p.m.