Seniors: The Senior Sunshine Club

At 90-something, Roy Weickert still has a full head of hair and his bright blue eyes sparkle with curiosity and fun. In his beautifully furnished living room, surrounded by family photos and memorabilia, he glows with contentment.

Mobility is a challenge to be sure, but good friends like Jeanne and Ken Woods ensure he makes the SISCA scene for special events and parties.

Bob Rescigno, retired CFO of American Legion Post 281, a formidable player at the Thursday poker table and the organizing genius behind the Tuesday Senior Bowling, had major heart surgery on Monday, April 11. Cards are best sent to his home address, P.O. Box 406 in the Heights, rather than to Winthrop Hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Bob, and with your family.

Passover and Easter are only a week or so away. There is still time to send a card of caring to Roy, Bob and all the other members of the Shelter Island Sunshine Club.

• Mr. John Boylan, Beacon House Veterans Center, 14 West Belmont Ave., Bayshore, NY 11760

• Mrs. Onie Byington, Room 48C, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Rte. 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Yvonne Clark, P.O. Box 114, C

• Mrs. Hazel Essex, Christian Fellowship House, 369 Split Rock Rd., Syosset, NY 11791

• Mr. Arthur “Bud” Fox, P.O. Box 671, H

• Mr. Gordon Gray, The Hampton Center, 64 Country Rd. 39, Southampton, NY 11968

• Ms. Barbara L’Hommedieu, Room 221, Sunrise Senior Living, 1 Sunrise Dr., East Setauket, NY 11733

• Mrs. Gladys Pinover, Harmonicare Assisted Living, 844 Stevenson Rd., Severin, MD, 21144

• Mrs. Lillian Stile, Sunrise Senior Living, Room 127, 39 Forest Ave., Glen Cove, NY 11542

• Mr. Roy Weickert, P.O. Box 877, C

• Ms. Caroline Willberg, P.O. Box 98, C

If you have hope, you have everything.