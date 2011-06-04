Seniors: SCF board has $$$ on its mind

The Board of Directors of the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, Inc. held its 2011 annual meeting on Saturday, March 26 at the Senior Activity Center. Many of the agenda items were related to money, specifically to the 2010 appeal donation totals to date and to the requests for new and continued funding.

Donations in 2010, both restricted and unrestricted, totaled $14,860 as of March 26, a sum down by nearly $4,000 from the 2008 appeal and nearly $3,000 from the 2009 appeal. Meanwhile requests have grown.

The Office of Senior Services (OSS) had asked for help with the purchase of an easily accessible and safe vehicle to transport seniors to medical and dental appointments. Most recently the OSS has requested funds to replenish the supply of the File of Life magnetized slip cases.

Lois Charls, the Silver Circle director, has submitted a request for $15,000 to support this social and activity program for older seniors in 2011. The same sum was requested by Alan Krauss, then-chair of the Senior Citizens Affairs Council, for the Silver Circle’s 2010 budget.

Two recent requests for home heating assistance were reported as approved, leaving a balance of about $200 in the funds originally restricted to this program in 2008. A note of thanks to Dana Hallman, the OSS administrative assistant, is appropriate here. She has been vetting the requests for home heating assistance and forwarding them to Foundation President Sy Weissman.

Also on the agenda was the status of the Senior Activity Center kitchen renovation. The kitchen was closed by the Suffolk County Department of Health in August 2009. Extensive work is needed to bring it up to code. Board member Diane Anderson agreed to contact Town Council liaison Christine Lewis to secure an update on the project at a near-future Town Board work session.

Finally, foundation board members Mimi Brennan, William Seeberg and Sy Weissman were re-elected to two-year terms expiring in March 2013. And in a second round of voting, President Sy Weissman, Treasurer Reeves Thompson and Secretary Mimi Brennan were re-elected officers of the foundation until March 2013.

Twelve years ago when the foundation was incorporated, its principal mission was the creation of a separate, modern senior facility to be built on land donated for that purpose by the town of Shelter Island. Since then it has evolved from a bail-out agency when there have been shortfalls in county or state funding for existing senior programs to a pro-active fundraiser to support and enhance current senior programs. The foundation remains committed to caring for Island seniors.

The 2010 Foundation Appeal continues. Your tax deductible contributions are most welcome.