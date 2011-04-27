Seniors: May calendar of senior activities

AARP Driver Safety Course: Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. AARP members pay $12; non-members, $14. Call the Office of Senior Services at 749-1059 for further information and to reserve.

Cinema 114: Two showings this month: Wednesday, May 11 and Wednesday, May 25 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. See Janet Rescigno’s previews in the May 5 issue of your Reporter.

Dinner Bell: Luncheon and social hour every Monday and Friday from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. Suggested donation $3. Call 749-0291 (ext. 2104) to reserve.

The Poker Table: Thursdays at 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. For more information, call 749-1059.

Senior Bowling: Temporarily closed.

Senior Mah-Jongg: Mondays and Fridays, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, play only. Sponsored by SCAC. For more information, call 749-1059.

Silver Circle: A social and activity program every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Lunch and transportation included. Dues are $10 per week. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

SCAC: Volunteer Luncheon and Awards Ceremony, Thursday, May 5 at 12:30 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. By invitation only.

Regular monthly meeting, Thursday, May 19 at 9:30 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center.

SISCA: Trip to Mohegan Sun, Thursday, May 19. Cost per person: transportation by town bus — Shelter Island to Orient Point — is $5; Cross-Sound Ferry, $33. Depart the Presbyterian Church parking lot at 6:45 a.m. Call Trip Coordinator Mollie Strugats at 749-1456 to reserve.

Theatre trip, Sunday, May 22. A matinée performance of “Oklahoma” at the North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck. Town bus departs the Presbyterian Church parking lot at 1:30 p.m. Call Mollie for further information and to sign up.

Wellness Fair, Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shelter Island Youth Center located on the first floor of American Legion Post 281. Open to Islanders of all ages. Co-sponsored by the Senior Citizens Affairs Council and the Lions Club.

Yoga for Seniors: Friday class, $5 fee, continues through April 29. Monday class, free, through April 25. All classes 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Call Dana at 749-1059 for information.