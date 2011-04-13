Seniors: Library services for Island seniors

The following is a partial listing of the materials and services available to local seniors at the Shelter Island Public Library.

• Large print books made possible by an annual Lions Club donation

• Audio books/CDs from classics to best sellers

• A digital talking-book player available a part of the Library of Congress talking-book program

• A magnifier machine made possible by a donation from the Foundation for Sight and Sound

• Computer classes with Mark Lindemann (Two computers have Zoomtext, a software application that enlarges print for the visually impaired, thanks to the Foundation for Sight and Sound.)

• AARP free tax prep, which ended Monday, April 11.

• Outreach services for those of any age who are not physically able to get to the library. Books, CDs and DVDs can be mailed or hand-delivered. Just call 749-0042.

I am indebted to Denise DiPaolo, the library’s director since March 2008, for her help in preparing this listing.

Denise has a special place in her heart for the visually impaired. She lost the vision in her right eye when she was three. And for seniors as well — her mother was only 45 when she died, and Denise grew up closer than close to her grandparents.

“Her mission,” she said the other day, “is to make this library the best library it could be. This is a team effort by a very, very talented staff.”