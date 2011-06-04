Seniors: History revisited by Mel Brooks & Friends

There seems to be unrest and rebellion all over the world, and not for the first time. The first film this month, “The Twelve Chairs,” tells a funny tale that is set in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.

Mel Brooks took this plot from a 1920s story written by two Soviet journalists. Mel gives it his own Brooksian twist that will have you laughing, crying and wringing your hands for this fun-filled hour and a half.

This is the tale of a former aristocrat, played by Ron Moody, who is reduced to near poverty as a clerk of the people under the new Soviet regime. He learns that his dying mother-in-law sewed a fortune of family jewels into one of 12 dining room chairs. Unfortunately so has the priest who heard her last confession. The priest is played by Dom DeLuise, who suddenly gives up his vow of poverty to pursue the gems. The former duke, aided by an opportunist (a handsome and young Frank Langella) and his former servant (Mel Brooks), also goes after the chairs, which are now scattered across Russia from Siberia to the Black Sea.

Join us at the Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, April 6 at 2:30 p.m. and Maggie, Mimi and I will have the free popcorn and cold drinks waiting.