Seniors: Celebrate spring with ‘Oklahoma’ at Cinema 114

We hope you will come to our “welcome to spring” flick — the second movie selection for this month — the rousing western musical “Oklahoma!”

This colorful song-fest stars Gordon MacRae, Shirley Jones, Rod Steiger and a host of other stars that went on to have magnificent careers in Hollywood.

You will be stomping your feet and singing along to the wonderful Rogers and Hammerstein tunes that have become part of the fabric of America’s history. The conflict between the farmers and the cattlemen has been told many times but never so delightfully as in “Oklahoma,” the musical.

The love story between Laurey and Curley, the yearnings of Ado Annie, and the fear evoked by Judd all come together to welcome the rich growing earth we live on and proclaim that “June is Busting Out All Over.”

Come down to the Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, April 27 at 2:30 p.m. and help us celebrate with this tuneful movie. We have the popcorn and cold drinks, you bring a friend.