Seniors: A trip down luncheon memory lane

Can you identify the seven unidentified Congregate Meal patrons in the pictures above? Mail your reply to Mimi Brennan, P.O. Box 1015 in the Heights no later than Friday, April 29. The winner(s) will be announced in the May 5 issue of your Reporter. A gender-appropriate prize awaits. If the instructions are not clear, call Mimi at 749-0751.

Picture #1: In May 1998 these two drivers for the Meals-on-Wheels program were photographed with Frank Koon, the charismatic cook for the Nutrition Program’s Congregate Meal. Who are they?

Picture #2: Candidates Al Hammond, Gerry Siller and Glenn Waddington followed the campaign trail to the Congregate Meal at the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall in the fall of 2001. They are pictured here with a seated couple, two standing women and one standing gentleman. Who are they?

The Congregate Meal became the Dinner Bell in 2005.