School employee suspended pending disciplinary action

The Shelter Island School Board filed disciplinary charges Monday against a district employee pursuant to New York State Civil Service Law Section 75. The unnamed employee was suspended for 30 days pending adjudication of the charges.

The board vote was unanimous with no abstentions. The board also designated Michael Ahearn, Esquire, of Southampton, as hearing officer charged with making proposed findings of fact and a recommendation “with respect to a measure of discipline if guilt be found.”

The hearing is set for April 28 but may extend to April 29, Interim Superintendent Bob Parry said. The hearing officer will issue a report to the board and the board may accept his recommendation or override it, Mr. Parry explained. He added that the district was advised by its attorney, Mary Anne Sadowski, that the employee’s name is not to be publicly released.

The state Civil Service Law allows for disciplinary action against employees for misconduct or incompetency occurring in the past 18 months. If guilt is found, penalties include a reprimand, a fine not to exceed $100, suspension without pay for a period not exceeding two months, demotion in grade and title, or dismissal from service.

The law invoked implies that the employee is a staff member as opposed to a faculty member. Past disciplinary actions against faculty members have fallen under the state education law, not the civil service law.