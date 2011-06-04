School Board: FIT, lobby upgrades to cost a half million

The cost of bringing the Shelter Island School into compliance with state building codes has risen to a half-million dollars.

After a sometimes contentious discussion, the Board of Education awarded a contract for state-required upgrades to the FIT Center and school lobby for $459,500. The project must be completed before the State Education Department (SED) will allow any other school construction projects.

School Board members wrestled with the realities inherent in a second set of bids Monday night; the first set was rejected last month. The new bids from two companies were not what the board wanted to see — they included a 25 percent markup for working on Shelter Island and carried totals well above the $300,000 set aside for the project in April 2009.

The project is proving to be more complicated and more expensive than originally anticipated. All of the FIT Center walls were built with wood studs, not just the interior walls as initially thought, and have to be reconstructed with metal studs, Architect Martin Weber of Mosaic Associates explained. The work in the lobby “is very invasive, what I call watch making,” and involves threading steel beams and columns into the existing building and shimming them to the underside of existing fireproof beams. Code- compliant windows to replace those at the end of the high school hallway are also pricey.

Business Official Sam Schneider summarized the situation.

“It’s fairly clear that the project needs to be done,” he said. Efforts to seek a variance from the state or to convince SED officials that they should not require upgrades to the lobby and high school wing they certified for occupancy in 1990 were unsuccessful. “Unfortunately, they didn’t buy the argument,” Mr. Weber said. “They want it corrected.”

“If you award the bid tonight, the project can stay on schedule, but the board will have to appropriate more money out of the fund balance,” Mr. Schneider continued. The school cannot be used during construction, which must occur in the summer. The FIT Center and summer school programs will be relocated to St. Gabriel’s Retreat House.

The second set of bids broke out several parts of the project so that board members would have some options that would ultimately determine the total cost, and which company was the low bidder.

But first, the board had to agree to proceed with the basic project. And that was a bitter pill for some to swallow.

“It sounds to me like we’re getting the screw because of how we built the FIT Center,” board member Ken Lewis said. He asked if the FIT upgrade could wait a year.

“The problem with that is a liability issue,” said Stephen Gessner, “a major problem without a C of O.” The FIT Center, built in 1997, never received a certificate of occupancy from the SED. The School Board has been developing a plan to address the issue for several years. In reviewing those plans last April, the SED discovered the lack of structural compliance in the lobby and linked the two projects together.

“If they thought it was that much of an emergency, they would shut the place down,” Mr. Lewis said.

“We’ve already rejected the first round of bids,” BOE President Rebecca Mundy said. “If we reject a second round, nobody’s going to bid.”

“The FIT problem has been here since I’ve been on the board,” said Tom Graffagnino. “It’s been a dilemma,” but the biggest frustration is the SED’s revisiting “of this portion of the school [the lobby] … For them to open up a can of worms that the construction in 1990 was not done properly … They approved it — that’s where the angst is right now.”

“Am I against the way this whole thing took place? Absolutely,” he said. “But I don’t want to leave this project for the next board to deal with.”

“It seems punitive,” Mark Kanarvogel commented.

“Now we are on record,” Ms. Mundy said. “We have secured money based on health and safety issues” — funds for capital projects can only be appropriated by voter authorization or for emergency health and safety reasons, as cited in setting aside $300,000 for the project in 2009. “I see no other decision but to move ahead on some part of the bids in front of us,” she said.

“This is dead wrong as far as I’m concerned,” Mr. Lewis said. “I feel like I’m living in medieval times — we’re all serfs and they [the SED] are the king.”

The district could file an Article 78 proceeding against the SED, said school attorney Mary Anne Sadowski, “but I don’t think you’d be successful … They have a responsibility to ensure code compliance.” It would be like saying, “You let us drive 100 mph in 1990 and now you won’t let us,” she added. The statute of limitations on holding the engineer who stamped the plans accountable expired after three years, she said.

Mr. Weber sympathized. “I wish there were some recourse, but that’s not possible. I asked, ‘Why are you punishing the district for something that happened in 1990?’ They said, ‘It’s not a punishment but a discovery of a latent defect.’”

“Or a pound of flesh,” Kim Reilly commented.

“I just want to see this behind us,” Mr. Graffagnino said. “It is a job that has to be done.”

Ms. Mundy polled the board on their support for proceeding with the basic project. The vote was 4-3, with Mr. Lewis, Mr. Kanarvogel and Ms. Reilly dissenting.

Then each optional element of the project was reviewed — to wrap new columns in concrete or drywall, to install code-compliant windows or brick them over, and other choices. The board opted for concrete wrapped columns, metal duct work in the FIT Center and new windows in the high school. Painting will be done in house and was subtracted from the bid totals.

Ms. Mundy asked for a motion to accept the low bid from S.J. Hoerning Construction of Bayshore. The vote was 6-1, with Mr. Lewis dissenting. A second vote on setting aside $215,000 from the unappropriated fund balance for the project yielded identical results, 6-1.