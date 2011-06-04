School Board: Budget target set at 2% tax increase

The Shelter Island School Board will whittle down its draft 2011-2012 budget to keep next year’s tax levy within 2 percent of this year’s.

That reduction will come at the expense of the school staff, board members agreed during the final budget workshop on April 4.

“We need to find $285,000-plus in expenses” to remove from the projected $9.97 million budget, Board President Rebecca Mundy said. “There will be a reduction in staff to get us to that number,” she added. Board members met in executive session following the workshop to discuss relevant personnel issues. They don’t have much time to determine staff cuts — to stick to the election schedule, the budget needs to be approved on Monday, April 11.

Board members Linda Eklund, Ken Lewis and Mark Kanarvogel said they wanted deeper cuts, but the majority agreed to the 2 percent increase. That would set the budget at $9,687,336, $8,773,946 of it to be raised through taxes. The tax levy this year is $8,602,144.

Board member Stephen Gessner noted that a budget with a 2 percent levy increase would be less than the contingency plan that could go into effect if voters reject the school budget at the ballot box. Business Official Sam Schneider explained that a contingency budget, determined by adjusting certain parts of the current year’s budget to the consumer price index, would carry a 2.4 percent tax levy increase. If the proposed budget is approved on Monday, this will be the third year in a row that the board sent a budget to the voters that is less than the contingency budget. But this is the first year that reductions in the budget will impact active staff; retirements helped realize past budget reductions.

“We’ve done well to put off these types of decisions,” Ms. Mundy said. But now, “our work is cut out for us.”

In response to a question about absentee balloting, District Clerk Debbie Vecchio said that she would ask school website coordinator Walter Brigham to post the absentee ballot application online. Absentee voters may also receive an application by calling Ms. Vecchio at 749-0302, extension 403, or emailing her at dvecchio@shelterisland.k12.ny.us.





School election schedule

April 11

Budget adoption meeting

Home and Careers room

6:30 p.m.

May 4

Voter registration

School library

2 to 8 p.m.

May 9

Public hearing on 2011-2012 budget

Home and Careers room

6 p.m.

May 17

School election day

School gym

12 noon to 9 p.m.