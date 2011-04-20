Story & slide show: Saying ‘no’ to drugs getting easier for some

Three years after an initial substance abuse survey, a second survey of Shelter Island School students is showing positive results at several grade levels.

Overall, “the trend is good and it’s very encouraging,” said Marilynn Pysher of the Communities That Care (CTC) group, which organized in 2007 to address what appeared to be a growing substance abuse problem among Shelter Island youths.

At the Shelter Island Library’s April 15 Friday Night Dialogues, Ms. Pysher compared the 2011 and 2008 surveys, which indicate “not outstanding ‘Oh my God’ results, but you’re going to see some trends.”

The data is intended to highlight strengths and weaknesses in the community’s ability to deter kids from substance abuse. The greater the strengths, called “protective factors,” and the lower the weaknesses, termed “risk factors,” the less likely it is that Island children will abuse drugs and alcohol.

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“We embraced CTC because it is a program that really works,” Ms. Pysher said. She and several Island volunteers were trained by the New York Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse (OASAS) to administer CTC, an evidence-based program with 25 years of university research behind it, Ms. Pysher said.

Questionnaires completed by 119 students in February yielded ratings for 10 protective factors and 22 risk factors; a rating of 50 points is the national norm. Processed by Pride Surveys of Bowling Green, Kentucky, the data are compiled for the school as a whole and broken down by class. The results are posted with this story on the Reporter’s website, sireporter.com.

“It’s a long-range culture change program,” Ms. Pysher explained. “We were told not to expect results for seven years.”

That culture is changing sooner than expected, the survey data indicate, at least for some of the young teenagers that began CTC programming in middle school.

For the student body as a whole, the average value for protective factors increased only slightly with no net improvement in risk factors. But where you really see the impact of CTC is in individual grade level results, Ms. Pysher said.

Survey results from 6th graders in 2011 compared to 6th graders in 2008 indicate a nine-point increase in protective factors (up approximately 16 percent), and all risk factors were below the nationwide norm.

For 7th graders, the change was not statistically significant (i.e., slightly higher protective factors, slightly lower risk factors), but a high risk factor rating on academic failure may be a concern for this class.

Students in the 8th grade showed an eight-point increase in average drug resistance factors (up about 18 percent). The risk factors showed a 10-point improvement, a significant decrease in risk (approximately 28 percent).

The 9th graders’ survey data indicate the biggest improvement in protective factors — 10 points or 25 percent. But risk factors had not been mitigated significantly (only a one point improvement).

Data for 10th graders showed a slight improvement but not a statistically significant one: four points for both protective and risk factors.

The results for the 11th grade class were not good. Protective factors were down eight points and risk factors had increased by six points. “Something is going on with this class,” Ms. Pysher said.

Although the data is for two different classes of kids — comparing the Class of 2012 to the Class of 2009 when in the 11th grade — and the current class has only 12 students, “it’s still something to look at,” Ms. Pysher said. “All responses are at or below the norm.” She added that school guidance counselor and class advisor Mark Palios is opening a dialogue with the 11th graders about substance abuse issues.

The 12th graders showed declining numbers but only by a margin of two points. “When we started, these kids were already drinking,” Ms. Pysher commented. “You can’t put the cork back in the bottle.”

Students were also asked specific questions about the onset of drug use. In 2008, 47 percent of the kids began drinking at 13. In 2011 39 percent began drinking at the same age. “13 is a very alarming age for kids to start drinking,” Ms. Pysher commented.

Of the students in grades 6 through 9 in 2011, 78 percent had not started drinking. In 2008, 67 percent of students in these grades abstained.

But more students in grades 10 through 12 said they had consumed alcohol in the past 30 days than those surveyed in 2008.

A questionnaire was also given to parents. “Awareness has really not gone up,” Ms. Pysher said. “A big issue is denial.” For example, parents of students in a specific class indicated that their children and their school friends are not using drugs or alcohol, while students in that same class indicated otherwise.

The CTC board is preparing an action plan in response to the survey results. The organization’s key programs — adult and student mentoring programs and a “Guiding Good Choices” course for families -— will continue and a new program launched called “Staying Connected with your Teen.”

The CTC will expand its community outreach efforts, Ms. Pysher said, including reaching out to summer residents. “We’re constantly trying to bring this to the community’s attention,” she said.

“Blaming youth for drinking and drugging is like blaming a fish for dying in polluted water,” read a slide at the beginning of the presentation. At the end of the program, Ms. Pysher emphasized the closing slide: “Raising healthy youth is the responsibility of all of us.”