Sailing: Needham a contender in collegiate competition

After a successful high school career competing for the Shelter Island Sailing Team and the Long Island Sound Optimist Team, recent Shelter Island High School graduate Connor Needham is making waves again. He’s proved to be a strong competitor on the Roger Williams University sailing team based in Bristol, Rhode Island.

He’s performed well so far as a Hawks skipper. Needham led the team at the Old Guard/Owen trophy in Kings Point, New York on March 26 and 27 with 136 points during shifty wind conditions, finishing in the top 5 places five separate times throughout the regatta. The Roger Williams Hawks placed 12th overall.

In the Longfellow Bridge Invitational at Harvard on April 9 and 10, Needham skippered a “B” division boat finishing second in the division with a score of 45, helping the Hawks win the regatta. It was a consistent performance, finishing in the top 4 positions in 8 different races, including one first place.

Needham made an impressive showing at the Gibb Freshman Champs at Tufts on April 17, where he coped with very heavy winds to earn the best score of any boat in all divisions. It wasn’t enough for his team to edge out Tufts, however, and the Hawks finished in second place.

Roger Williams University was recently ranked as the third-best co-ed sailing team in the nation.

Last summer Needham competed with the United States team at the Youth World Championships in Scotland, where he finished 100th overall and 27th in his fleet.



