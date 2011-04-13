Sailing Club: High school sailors take 3rd in team regatta

Last weekend the Shelter Island School Sailing Club competed in its first team racing regatta. We haven’t participated in team racing before because it requires that each school field three drivers and three crew — we just haven’t had the depth of talent in the past.

We practiced team racing for one day last week when we finally had four boats on the water, giving us a two-on-two training capability.

The interscholastic team racing format pits three boats from one school against three from another, with the combined score of each team’s finishes determining either a win or loss for each race. Called a “round robin,” each school sails against every other school, so there are many races (15 in all) to determine which school has the most wins when the round robin is completed.

Six schools competed: Harborfields, Stony Brook, Ross, Rye High School, St. John’s and Shelter Island. This regatta was the pre-qualifier for the league National Baker Qualifier, with the top four teams moving on to the next level. I’ll have to admit our hopes of doing well were not very high. We had practiced just about 30 minutes worth of team racing so far and there is a lot more to it than the fleet racing we were more accustomed to.

Once again it was windy in Port Jefferson Harbor, but at least it was about 15 degrees warmer than last week. Our first matchup was against Rye High School. We had Mackenzie Needham and Macklin Lang in one boat, Drew Garrison and Melissa Ames in the second and Olivia Garrison and Alexis Gibbs in the third. The format was a triangle course, once around.

The Shelter Island team kept amazingly close to Rye but on the final beat to the finish one of Rye’s boats snuck through the blocking efforts of Needham/Lang to win the round with a score of 10 to Shelter Islands 11.

The next round pitted Shelter Island against Stony Brook. It was a drag race right from the start, with Stony Brook surprising the Shelter Island team by pulling away and never looking back, a 7-14 loss. It looked like it was going to be a learning day for us.

After a brief lunch ashore we were pitted against St. John’s for our next round. Matt Murphy took over the helm from Olivia Garrison and this time all three of our boats sailed a better race. The team’s tactic of slowing down some of St. John’s boats at the marks paid off, and we took the win 9-12! Next we sailed against Ross and once again out-sailed our opponents with a score of 9-12.

Our final race was against Harborfields. It was a very tight start with the six boats hitting the line bunched together. Two of Harborfields’ boats were over early and despite the race committee’s best efforts at hailing their sail numbers so they could go back and exonerate themselves the Harborfields boats sailed on, handing the race to Shelter Island due to the disqualifications.

We hopped in the van and headed home, not waiting to hear the results. Two days later we were surprised to hear we were in a three-way tie for second with Harborfields and Rye. Because Rye had beaten us and we had beaten Harborfields we ended up with third place, qualifying us for the next round.

Team racing was a new challenge for us, forcing our team to learn more about racing rules and how to use those rules to our benefit or avoid having the other teams use the rules against us. The next round will be on April 16 in Port Jefferson. We’ve got two more days to prepare for the regatta and are looking forward to team racing again.